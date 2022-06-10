Most read
Unfavorable Weather Cancels “9th Street Live” Friday June 10
9th Street Live will return next Friday June 17th with Massing and Jim Polak.
9th Street Live Schedule – Schedule Subject to Change
Friday, June 17, 2022 – Massing with Jim Polak
Friday, June 24, 2022 – Of the Dell with the Dead Frets
Friday, July 1 2022 - Joslyn & The Sweet Compression with Corduroy Brown
Friday, July 8, 2022 – Short & Company with the Huntington Blues Society
Friday, July 15, 2022 – Jason Mays Band
Friday, July 22, 2022 – Shelem with Dinero Romero
Friday, July 29, 2022 – “9th Street is Dead” – Celebrating Jerry Garcia’s 80th Birthday and the Music of the Grateful Dead featuring Brad Goodall, John Inghram and more.
Friday, August 5, 2022 – Cruise Avenue
Friday, August 12, 2022 – The Heavy Hitters
Friday, August 19, 2022 – Hello June with Cutler Station
Friday, August 26, 2022 – The Marshall Thundering Herd Rally with Madhouse
Friday, September 2, 2022 - Huntington Music and Arts Fest Night featuring Rozwell Kid with Friendly Fire