Marshall business students take home honors from SAM International Collegiate Competition

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s chapter of the Society for the Advancement of Management (SAM) brought home 27 awards from the 2022 SAM International Business Conference this spring. It won first place in the Campus Chapter Performance Program for the Large Chapter Division.

The accomplishment “is not only an excellent representation of the members we have within the chapter but also the professors and advisors that we have in the Lewis College of Business,” said Marshall M.B.A. student Noah Dye.

“It was an honor to compete alongside my fellow Marshall SAM members,” Dye said. “There were individual and group accomplishments that the chapter should be proud of.”

M.B.A. student Kelly Leonard, who graduated in May 2022, won the acclaimed 2022 SAM International Collegiate Member of the Year. Leonard and Jamison Lewis (B.B.A. in management), each won the 2022 SAM Outstanding Student Award.

“This year the students in SAM performed exceptionally well throughout the International Business Conference,” Leonard said. “I am proud of each student who dedicated their time and talents to advance our chapter and embraced what it means to be a part of SAM: knowledge, performance, and leadership ability.”

As the senior vice president of Marshall University SAM, Lewis said he was proud to receive the Outstanding Student Award.

“We had an absolutely incredible year, and I am honored to receive this award amongst all of it,” he said. “I look forward to continuing to work with our amazing students/faculty, and we will keep pushing to bring more awards to Marshall's distinguished Lewis College of Business.”

Glen Midkiff, director of stakeholder engagement and interim chief of staff to the provost, is the chapter advisor and curated a top-notch student team that went on to do wonders. Midkiff received the 2022 SAM Outstanding Advisory Award and the AM IBC 2022 Conference Challenge.

“I am immensely proud of our SAM students’ success in the business skills competition, and I’m incredibly humbled and honored by the award I received,” he said. “I am who I am because of those who have mentored me and taught me. I cannot wait for those whom I have mentored to do the same one day.”

Students compete in business competitions designed to engage them in the application and practice of classroom learning to real-world challenges. The International Collegiate Business Skills Championship is composed of four events: the Extemporaneous Speech Competition, the Business Knowledge Bowl Competition, the Business Pitch Competition and the Case Competition. Teams are scored by academic and industry professionals that have real-world experience in leadership and management.

“I am so grateful to have been given the opportunity to compete and place in the 2022 International Business Competition with Marshall University’s SAM Chapter,” said Cassidy Waugh, a public relations major at Marshall. “I am proud to be a part of an amazing team with such diverse strengths and strong leadership abilities that helped guide me through my first-ever competition. It was a great learning experience that made me a stronger student, teammate, and critical thinker. I cannot wait to see what we do next.”

International Collegiate Business Skills Championship:

Marshall University’s Team Overall Achievement

• 1st Place, Open Division

• 1st Place, Undergraduate Division

• 2nd Place, Associate Division

Individual Overall Achievement

• Jasiel Kinder - 2nd Place, Open Division

• Bella Schrader - 1st Place, Undergraduate Division

• McKenzie Bowman - 2nd Place, Associate Division

Extemporaneous Speech Competition

• Kelly Leonard - 3rd Place, Open Division

• McKenzie Bowman - 1st Place, Associate Division

• Cassidy Waugh - 2nd Place, Associate Division

Business Knowledge Bowl Competition

• Jasiel Kinder - 1st Place, Open Division

• Paige Leonard - 2nd Place, Open Division

• Kelly Leonard - 3rd Place, Open Division

• Bella Schrader - 1st Place, Undergraduate Division

• Brady Doyle - 2nd Place, Undergraduate Division

• Jamison Lewis - 3rd Place, Undergraduate Division

• McKenzie Bowman - 1st Place, Associate Division

Business Pitch Competition

• Paige Leonard - 1st Place, Open Division

• Hadi Al Sayed Suliman Atassi - 3rd Place, Open Division

• Bella Schrader - 2nd Place, Undergraduate Division

• McKenzie Bowman - 1st Place, Associate Division

Case Competition

• 3rd Place, Open Division

The Society for Advancement of Management was founded in 1912 and builds bridges among academicians, practitioners and students not only to better share management expertise but also to develop and promote new management ideas. The nonprofit organization operates through the efforts of hundreds of volunteers and members come from a variety of disciplines, including productions, finance, marketing, accounting, research and development, and entrepreneurship.