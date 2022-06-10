The American Countess to Visit Huntington Friday, June 10, 2022

The Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau invites the community to welcome The American Countess Riverboat to Huntington this Friday, June 10, for the afternoon. The Countess is a sister ship to The American Queen that has made several stops in Huntington over recent years.

A third ship, The American Duchess, stopped in Huntington last year but this is the first visit for The Countess. Christened in 2020, the sternwheeler takes the best features of a riverboat paddle wheeler in a contemporary design.

The fourth paddlewheel cruise ship to join the American Queen Steamboat Company (now American Queen Voyages) fleet launched on the Mississippi River at the start of the 2020 season. Built from an existing ship hull, the American Countess underwent reconstruction, including being lengthened by 60 feet. The new four deck American Countess accommodates 245 passengers on 6- to 15-day itineraries on the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee Rivers. 175 passengers are booked on this trip.

The Countess will arrive sometime Friday morning. This particular voyage began in Pittsburgh on June 7 and will conclude in Louisville on June 14. Other stops will include Wheeling, WV; Marietta, Ohio; Augusta, KY; Cincinnati; and Madison, Indiana. The boat will depart around 5 p.m. on Friday.

“We are excited to welcome more of our river passengers to the city and Cabell County,” said Tyson Compton, President of the CVB. “We consistently get great comments from these folks when they visit. They enjoy what we have to offer and they love our people, often commenting on how friendly everyone is to them.”

Like her sister ships, The Countess has private motor coaches, emblazoned with their logo, that travel with the boat. “Once the passengers disembark, the motor coaches begin a cycle of what they call Hop On Hop Off tours, making continual laps throughout the day so that our visitors can stay at the attractions as long as they like,” explained Compton. We offer them a menu of everything to see and do in our area and then attractions and venues are selected by American Queen Voyages for the stops.

Stops this year include Pullman Square/Downtown Shops, Touma Medical Museum, Central City 14th Street West, The Railroad Museum, Rose Garden at Ritter Park, Special Collections Morrow Library at Marshall University, and Heritage Station Shops. Some passengers can opt to join the Premium Tour which takes them to Heritage Farm and Huntington Museum of Art.

Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District plays a vital role in the visit as well. “We’ve been working closely with GHPRD to ensure a smooth arrival, docking and refreshing of the boat,” said Compton. “They do an amazing job and the boat crew really appreciates that help.”

To make the tours more personal, a local Ambassador will be on board each motor coach and stationed at each attraction. “This will allow us to interact with these folks on a more personal level,” Compton said, “as well as give us the opportunity to share the story of our community. “I can’t thank our Ambassadors enough. They are taking their time to greet our guests, interact with them, talk to them one on one and answer their questions. That is why we always get such great remarks about our people.”

Passengers on The Countess are from around the country and even from other countries. “One year we had a large group from Australia,” Compton said. “And they were having a blast. Another year, we had a group of families from the Cincinnati area who said they planned to come back to Huntington for a visit.”

“Of course that’s what we want,” Compton added. “When these folks have a great visit and a good experience, they’re hopefully going to go back to their home and tell their friends and families, which can result in future visits.”

Compton encourages anyone who may encounter any of the passengers to give them a warm welcome. He also noted that people are welcome to come down to the riverfront to see the boat and take pictures. But due to safety regulations, no one is permitted on the boat and tours cannot be offered.

Additional visits for this year include the American Queen on August 11, a return of the American Countess on September 9, and the American Duchess on November 2.