Marshall University to host Juneteenth Celebration for campus and community
Saturday, June 11, 2022 - 11:25 Updated 14 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The program is free and open to the public and will feature food and live music from FourChill. The event will be held under a tent on Harless Field on Fifth Ave. between Harless Dining Hall and City National Bank.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in the U.S. The holiday is observed annually on June 19, which falls on a Sunday this year.