Marshall University to host Juneteenth Celebration for campus and community

 Saturday, June 11, 2022 - 11:25 Updated 14 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University will host a Juneteenth Celebration on Thursday, June 16, from 2:30-5 p.m.

The program is free and open to the public and will feature food and live music from FourChill. The event will be held under a tent on Harless Field on Fifth Ave. between Harless Dining Hall and City National Bank.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in the U.S. The holiday is observed annually on June 19, which falls on a Sunday this year.