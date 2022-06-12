OPINION: James Bovard - Will Punch-Drunk Biden Take America Down With Him?

President Biden often looks like a punch-drunk old fighter sent into the ring once too often. At this point, the only thing lower than Biden’s approval numbers is his energy level. Is Uncle Joe too old to rebound?

At this point, Biden is running on little more than fumes and righteousness. In his televised antigun speech Thursday night, Biden proclaimed that he expected most people “to turn your outrage into making this issue [assault weapons] central to your vote.” Biden’s histrionic spiel was far more likely to turbo-charge gun owners than gun banners and could be another coffin nail for Democratic candidates in middle America. Biden perennially tells audiences that banning assault weapons is justified because the Second Amendment didn’t permit Americans to own cannons—a falsehood that even the Washington Post has repeatedly derided.

Deemed "the roving inspector general of the modern American state" by The Wall Street Journal, and the "anti-czar Czar" by The New York Times, Bovard is the author of 10 books including Public Policy Hooligan (2012), Attention Deficit Democracy (2007), Terrorism and Tyranny: Tramping Freedom, Justice and Peace to Rid the World of Evil (2004), and The Farm Fiasco (1991).