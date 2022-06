June 13 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1. Pledge of Allegiance.

2. Roll Call.

3. Synposis of Least Meeting.

4. Reports of Mayor.

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2022-O-09 – AN ORDINANCE AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLE 1315, 1320 AND 1341 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2022-O-10 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL ABANDONING A PORTION OF SEVENTEENTH STREET WEST, BEING 0.150 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, HUNTINGTON, CABELL COUNTY, KYLE DISTRICT, WEST VIRGINIA

Sponsored by: Councilman Dale Anderson

7. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2022-O-12 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR ENTER INTO AN OPERATIONS AND MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT FOR THE GREATER HUNTINGTON PARK & RECREATION DISTRICT FOR THE OPERATION, MANAGEMENT AND PROGRAMMING OF THE DAVID W. HARRIS RIVERFRONT PARK

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

8. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2022-O-13 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING AND AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AND THE HUNTINGTON HEALTH DEPARTMENT, TO PROVIDE THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT WITH LIMITED ACCESS TO THE CITY’S PUBLIC REQUEST AND INFORMATION SYSTEM, WV HUNTINGTON 311

Sponsored by: Councilman Pat Jones

9. Resolution re: #2022-R-43 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN ENGINEERING SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH THRASHER GROUP, INC., TO PROVIDE FIBER OPTIC BROADBAND DESIGN AND ENGINEERING FOR THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON BROADBAND PROJECT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Sarah Walling

10. Resolution re: #2022-R-44 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL APPROVING THE REVISED LOW BID FOR IMPROVEMENTS, REPAIRS AND MAINTENANCE TO THE PAUL AMBROSE TRAIL FOR HEALTH (PATH) SYSTEM

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

11. Resolution re: #2022-R-45 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL NAMING THE FIRE STATION BEING BUILT IN THE FAIRFIELD NEIGHBORHOOD AS THE “MAYOR JOSEPH L. WILLIAMS, JR. FIRE STATION”

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Teresa Johnson

12. Resolution re: #2022-R-46 – A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #5 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2021-2022 GENERAL FUND BUDGET

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

13. Good & Welfare.

14. Adjornment.