Marquee WV Cinema Schedules and Showtimes Friday June 17-23

Here are Marquee WV Cinema showtimes and special event schedules beginning June17-24. Lightyear is this weeks wide opening. Elvis and Black Phone debut on Thursday. The Flashback is Indiana Jones and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

BECKLEY, WV

The Black Phone (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 5:00 PM



Elvis (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 5:00 PM



Lightyear (PG) OC-Open Caption; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 3:05, 6:05



Lightyear (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 4:45, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 8:00, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30



Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 1:00, 1:45, 3:15, 4:15, 6:30, 7:30, 8:15, 9:45



Jurassic World Dominion 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 5:00 PM



The Bob's Burgers Movie (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 3:40, 6:10, 6:40, 9:05, 9:35



Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25



The Bad Guys (PG) Reserved

Fri: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 8:50

Sun - Wed: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 8:50

Thu: 12:05, 9:15



Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Reserved

Fri: 12:35 PM

Sat: 12:20, 9:35

Sun: 12:35, 9:35

Mon & Tue: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:35

Wed & Thu: 12:35, 9:35



Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (PG) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

TRIADELPHIA, WV

The Black Phone (R) No Passes Allowed

Thu: 5:00 PM



Elvis (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Thu: 5:00 PM



Lightyear (PG) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Wed: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 4:45, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 8:00, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30

Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 2:30, 3:20, 3:50, 4:45, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 8:00, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30



Lightyear (PG) OC-Open Caption; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 3:05, 6:05



Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 1:00, 1:45, 3:15, 4:15, 6:30, 7:30, 8:15, 9:45



Jurassic World Dominion 3D (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 5:00 PM



The Bob's Burgers Movie (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 3:40, 6:10, 6:40, 9:05, 9:35



Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG)

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



Family Camp (PG)

Fri: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10

Sat: 12:30, 9:10

Sun: 12:30, 9:45

Mon & Tue: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10

Wed: 12:30, 9:45

Thu: 12:30, 9:10



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:25



The Bad Guys (PG)

Fri - Wed: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:40

Thu: 12:10 PM



Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (PG)

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

Lightyear (PG) Action; Mild Peril; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 12:20, 12:50, 3:00, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:00, 3:50, 6:50



Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13) Intense Action; Language; Some Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 12:00, 3:15, 5:30, 6:30, 8:30, 9:35

Mon - Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 5:30, 6:30



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Sequeneces of Intense Action; Strong Language

Fri - Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:35

Mon - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

HUNTINGTON, WV

The Black Phone (R) Bloody Images; Drug Use; Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 5:00 PM



Elvis (PG-13) Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language; Substance Abuse; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 5:00 PM



Lightyear (PG) Action; Mild Peril; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Wed: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 2:50, 3:10, 3:50, 4:45, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 8:00, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30

Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 4:45, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 8:00, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30



Lightyear (PG) Action; Mild Peril; OC-Open Caption; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 3:05, 6:05



Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13) Intense Action; Language; Some Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 12:00, 1:00, 1:45, 3:15, 4:15, 6:30, 7:30, 8:15, 9:45

Wed: 12:00, 12:45, 1:00, 3:15, 4:15, 6:30, 7:30, 8:15, 9:45

Thu: 12:00, 1:00, 1:45, 3:15, 4:15, 6:30, 7:30, 8:15, 9:45



Jurassic World Dominion 3D (PG-13) Intense Action; Language; Some Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 5:00 PM



Watcher (R) Language; Nudity; Sexual Material; Some Bloody Violence

Fri & Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 4:45, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 4:45, 7:20, 9:40

Mon & Tue: 12:10, 2:30, 4:45, 7:20, 9:50

Wed: 12:10, 2:30, 4:45, 7:20, 9:45

Thu: 12:10, 2:30, 4:45, 7:20, 9:50



The Bob's Burgers Movie (PG-13) Language; Rude Humor; Some Suggestive Material

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Sequeneces of Intense Action; Strong Language

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 3:40, 6:10, 6:40, 9:05, 9:35



Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:20



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence

Fri - Wed: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Thu: 12:40, 9:30



The Bad Guys (PG) Action; Rude Humor

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:40



Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sat: 9:40 PM

Sun: 12:40, 9:40

Mon & Tue: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Wed: 12:40, 9:40

Thu: 12:40, 9:30



Everything Everywhere All At Once (R) Language; Sexual Material; Some Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50



Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (PG) Action; Language; Some Frightening Images; Violence

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

CHARLESTON, WV

The Black Phone (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 5:00 PM



Elvis (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 5:00 PM



Lightyear (PG) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30

Sat - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



Lightyear (PG) OC-Open Caption; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 3:05, 6:05



Lightyear (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Mon: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 1:20, 2:50, 3:20, 4:45, 5:50, 6:20, 8:00, 8:30, 9:00

Tue & Wed: 12:20, 1:20, 3:20, 4:45, 6:20, 8:00, 9:00

Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 1:20, 2:50, 3:20, 4:45, 5:50, 6:20, 8:00, 8:30, 9:00



Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45



Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 1:00, 1:45, 4:15, 7:00, 7:30, 8:15

Sat: 1:00, 1:45, 4:15, 7:30, 8:15

Sun: 1:00, 1:45, 4:15, 4:30, 7:30, 7:45, 8:15

Mon: 1:00, 1:45, 4:15, 7:00, 7:30, 8:15

Tue: 12:30, 1:00, 3:45, 4:15, 7:00, 7:30

Wed: 12:15, 1:00, 4:15, 7:30

Thu: 12:30, 1:00, 1:45, 3:45, 4:15, 7:00, 7:30, 8:15



Jurassic World Dominion 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Mon: 5:00 PM

Thu: 5:00 PM



The Bob's Burgers Movie (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sat & Sun: 12:00, 9:40

Mon - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) MXC; Reserved

Sat - Thu: 9:30 PM



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Wed: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 3:40, 6:10, 6:40, 9:05, 9:35

Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 9:05, 9:35



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:25



Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (PG) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

WYTHEVILLE, VA

The Black Phone (R) Bloody Images; Drug Use; Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 5:00 PM



Elvis (PG-13) Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language; Substance Abuse; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 5:00 PM



Lightyear (PG) Action; Mild Peril; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30



Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13) Intense Action; Language; Some Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 1:00, 3:15, 4:15, 6:30, 7:30, 9:45



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Sequeneces of Intense Action; Strong Language

Fri - Wed: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 3:40, 6:10, 6:40, 9:05, 9:35

Thu: 12:00, 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 7:45, 9:05, 9:35



Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri - Wed: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Thu: 12:45 PM



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence

Fri - Wed: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:25

Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:35

