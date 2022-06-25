UPDATED: Elvis, Maverick will spar the first weekend to exceed pandemic levels; Marquee Pullman and WV Showtimes, Flashback: Temple of Doom

UPDATED.... For the first time since the pandemic began, four films will gross over $20 million dollars each. This will be the first summer weekend to reflect attendance levels before the virus.

ELVIS AND MAVERICK are in a horserace for #1. Blumhouse's Black Phone has broken out. Elvis has grabbed the older audience and will do at least $30 million. DOMINION will go over $26 million. LIGHTYEAR continues under performing. It will take in $18-$20 million.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom is the flashback.

Blumhouse release, Black Phone, tells of a boy kept captive in a cellar. It's intense. Think of IT but this has more grubbier visuals. Strong caution for parents on this one. It scares all ages. And it's drawing strong favorables from critics and audiences a like.

BLACKPHONE

A shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, he discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer's previous victims.





ELVIS





"Elvis" is Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann's musical drama about the life and music of Elvis Presley, seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker.





MINIONS

A young Gru joins forces with his new Minion friends to take on the supervillain supergroup The Vicious 6.

INDIANA JONES AND THE TEMPLE OF DOOM

This prequel to Raiders, about the search for a mysterious stone in India, is action-packed and more intense than the first film (it helped bring about the creation of the PG-13 rating after its release). Hold on to your seats during the breath-taking bridge collapse and the thrilling mine-cart race! Ke Huy Quan plays Indy’s 11-year-old car-driving sidekick Short Round. (“Okey dokey, Dr. Jones. Hold on to your potatoes!”) Rated

BECKLEY, WV

Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 2:00, 6:30, 8:45



The Black Phone (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 1:20, 3:50, 4:20, 6:45, 7:10, 9:15, 9:40



Elvis (PG-13) OC-Open Caption; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 2:30, 6:00



Elvis (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 1:10, 4:00, 4:40, 7:30, 8:10



Lightyear (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 2:50, 3:20, 5:50, 6:20, 8:30, 9:00



Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 1:45, 3:15, 5:00, 6:30, 8:15, 9:45



The Bob's Burgers Movie (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 1:10 PM

Sat - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 3:40, 6:10, 6:40, 9:05, 9:35



Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Reserved

Fri: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

Sat: 6:00, 9:00

Sun - Wed: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25



The Bad Guys (PG) Reserved

Fri: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 8:50

Sat & Sun: 12:05 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 8:50

Wed: 12:05 PM

Thu: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 8:50



Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (PG) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

TRIADELPHIA, WV

Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) No Passes Allowed

Thu: 2:00, 6:30, 8:45



The Black Phone (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 1:20, 3:50, 4:20, 6:45, 7:10, 9:15, 9:40



Elvis (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 1:10, 4:00, 4:40, 7:30, 8:10



Elvis (PG-13) OC-Open Caption; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 2:30, 6:00



Lightyear (PG) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 2:50, 3:20, 5:50, 6:20, 8:30, 9:00



Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 1:45, 3:15, 5:00, 6:30, 8:15, 9:45



The Bob's Burgers Movie (PG-13)

Fri: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sat: 9:40 PM

Sun: 1:10, 9:40

Mon & Tue: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Wed: 1:10, 9:40

Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 3:40, 6:10, 6:40, 9:05, 9:35



Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG)

Fri - Wed: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:25



The Bad Guys (PG)

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:40



Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (PG)

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Action; Rude Humor; Some Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 2:00, 6:30, 8:45



Elvis (PG-13) Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language; Substance Abuse; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 1:10, 4:40, 8:10

Mon - Wed: 1:10, 4:40

Thu: 1:10, 4:40, 8:10



Lightyear (PG) Action; Mild Peril; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Mon - Wed: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20



Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13) Intense Action; Language; Some Violence

Fri - Sun: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:35

Mon - Wed: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30

Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:35



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Sequeneces of Intense Action; Strong Language

Fri - Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:35

Mon - Wed: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:35

HUNTINGTON, WV

Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Action; Rude Humor; Some Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 2:00, 6:30, 8:45



The Black Phone (R) Bloody Images; Drug Use; Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 1:20, 3:50, 4:20, 6:45, 7:10, 9:15, 9:40



Elvis (PG-13) OC-Open Caption; Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language; Substance Abuse; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 2:30, 6:00



Elvis (PG-13) Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language; Substance Abuse; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 12:30, 1:10, 4:00, 4:40, 7:30, 8:10

Sat - Wed: 1:10, 4:40, 8:10

Thu: 12:30, 1:10, 4:00, 4:40, 7:30, 8:10



Lightyear (PG) Action; Mild Peril; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 2:50, 3:20, 5:50, 6:20, 8:30, 9:00

Sat - Wed: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 2:50, 3:20, 5:50, 6:20, 8:30, 9:00



Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13) Intense Action; Language; Some Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 1:45, 3:15, 5:00, 6:30, 8:15, 9:45



Watcher (R) Language; Nudity; Sexual Material; Some Bloody Violence

Fri - Wed: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:20, 9:50



The Bob's Burgers Movie (PG-13) Language; Rude Humor; Some Suggestive Material

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Sequeneces of Intense Action; Strong Language

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 3:40, 6:10, 6:40, 9:05, 9:35



Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:20



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



The Bad Guys (PG) Action; Rude Humor

Fri: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:40

Sat & Sun: 12:10 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:40

Wed: 12:10 PM

Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:40



Everything Everywhere All At Once (R) Language; Sexual Material; Some Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50



Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (PG) Action; Language; Some Frightening Images; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

CHARLESTON, WV

Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 2:00, 4:15, 6:30, 8:45



Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 2:15, 6:45, 9:00



The Black Phone (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 12:50, 1:20, 3:50, 4:20, 6:45, 7:10, 9:15, 9:40

Sat: 12:00, 1:20, 4:20, 7:10, 9:30, 9:40

Sun: 12:50, 1:20, 4:20, 7:10, 9:40, 9:45

Mon & Tue: 12:50, 1:20, 3:50, 4:20, 6:45, 7:10, 9:15, 9:40

Wed: 12:50, 1:20, 4:20, 7:10, 9:40, 9:45

Thu: 12:50, 1:20, 3:50, 4:20, 6:45, 7:10, 9:15, 9:40



Elvis (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 3:15



Elvis (PG-13) OC-Open Caption; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 2:30, 6:00



Elvis (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:40, 8:10



Lightyear (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 2:50, 3:20, 5:50, 6:20, 8:30, 9:00



Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13) MXC; Reserved

Fri - Wed: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45



Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 1:00, 1:45, 4:15, 7:30, 8:15

Sat: 1:45, 4:15, 7:30, 8:15

Sun: 1:00, 1:45, 7:30, 8:15

Mon - Wed: 1:00, 1:45, 4:15, 7:30, 8:15

Thu: 1:00, 4:15, 7:30



Jurassic World Dominion 3D (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Wed: 5:00 PM



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) MXC; Reserved

Fri - Thu: 6:40, 9:35



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Mon: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 3:40, 6:10, 6:50, 9:05, 9:50

Tue: 12:40, 3:40, 6:50, 9:50

Wed & Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 3:40, 6:10, 6:50, 9:05, 9:50



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:25



Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (PG) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

WYTHEVILLE, VA

Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Action; Rude Humor; Some Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 2:00, 6:30, 8:45



The Black Phone (R) Bloody Images; Drug Use; Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 7:10, 9:40



Elvis (PG-13) Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language; Substance Abuse; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:40, 8:10



Lightyear (PG) Action; Mild Peril; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:00



Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13) Intense Action; Language; Some Violence

Fri - Wed: 12:00, 1:00, 3:15, 4:15, 6:30, 7:30, 9:45

Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 4:15, 6:30, 7:30, 9:45



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Sequeneces of Intense Action; Strong Language

Fri - Wed: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 3:40, 6:10, 6:40, 9:05, 9:35

Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:35



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30