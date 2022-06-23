Marshall’s flight school to hold open house July 2

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School will host an open house for prospective students beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, at Yeager Airport in Charleston.

Attendees will be able to take a close-up look at Marshall’s training aircraft and see the facilities, while learning more about how they can earn a bachelor’s degree and prepare for a career in aviation.

The university’s Executive Aviation Specialist, Bill Noe, as well as flight school faculty members, will be on hand to meet students and answer questions. A limited number of attendees will be chosen to take a ride in one of the Marshall planes or on the vintage American Airlines DC-3 that will be on view at the airport that day.

Admissions and student financial aid staff will be on hand to provide information about the application process. Light refreshments will be served.

The flight school opened for the fall 2021 semester. Students will earn a Commercial Pilot: Fixed Wing Bachelor of Science degree, and the ground and flight courses also will lead to a series of FAA certifications, preparing graduates to become commercial pilots of single and multi-engine aircraft.

News media, including CNBC and the website Travel Pulse, have called attention to the current shortage of airline pilots, particularly on regional routes. As a result, several carriers have discontinued service to several of those regional routes, including Toledo, Ohio; Ithaca and Islip, New York; and Dubuque, Iowa. Future graduates of Marshall’s flight school will be prepared to fill pilot shortages that are expected to continue for the foreseeable future..

When in full operation, the Bill Noe Flight School is expected to enroll more than 200 students and produce some 50 commercial pilots annually.

Those interested in attending the July 2 event are asked to RSVP in advance by calling 304-696-5038 or e-mailing bnfs@marshall.edu.

For more information about the flight school, visit www.marshall.edu/aviation.

The Commercial Pilot: Fixed Wing program is not eligible for Veterans Affairs benefits at this time.