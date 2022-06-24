Broadway and Beyond with Huntington’s Broadway Legend Mark McVey Barboursville Amphitheater –

 Friday, June 24, 2022 - 03:11 Updated 1 day ago

Join local legend, Mark McVey, and the Huntington Symphony Orchestra for a night of some of the most popular Broadway showtunes.

McVey made his Broadway debut as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables and has made a musical impact ever since. You will hear selections from shows including West Side Story, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, and many more! Show begins at 8:00pm at the Barboursville Park Amphitheatre on June 25, 2022.

 

 

 