Tyler Hebert awarded SMART scholarship

This award provides students with full tuition for up to five years, mentorship, summer internships, a stipend and full-time employment with the Department of Defense after graduation. This unique opportunity offers students hands-on experience at one of over 200 innovative laboratories across the Army, Navy, Air Force and larger Department of Defense. During summer internships, SMART scholars work directly with an experienced mentor, gaining valuable technical skills. After graduation Hebert will work at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

Hebert is currently studying civil engineering, with an anticipated graduation date of May 2024.

“I am so grateful to be given this opportunity to work with the Department of Defense and strive to advance engineering practices every day,” Hebert said. “Receiving the scholarship helped solidify the hard work and dedication required throughout my educational experience.”

The Department of Defense is committed to developing the Nation's STEM talent and is the largest employer of federal scientists and engineers with nearly 150,000 civilian STEM employees working across the Department. DoD STEM activities support this mission by providing authentic learning experiences through a variety of education and outreach initiatives, such as the SMART Scholarship-for-Service program. For over a decade, SMART has trained a highly skilled STEM workforce that competes with the evolving trends of industry to support the next generation of science and technology for our nation.

“I was nervous about receiving the scholarship as I was afraid I wouldn’t measure up to other students, but this process has assured me that Marshall University prepares students to compete for all kinds of national opportunities,” Hebert said. “I want to thank Dr. Arka Chattopadhyay and Dr. James Bryce for getting me involved in research as a freshman, pushing me to go above and beyond in all aspects of my work, and supporting me throughout this entire process.”

For more information on the SMART program or to learn how students can apply, please visit www.smartscholarship.org. Applications are open annually from August through December.

The SMART Scholarship-for-Service program is a combined educational and workforce development opportunity for bachelor’s, master’s, and Ph.D. students to gain technical skills in critical STEM fields and support the national security mission of the Department of Defense.

For more information on the Office of National Scholarships at Marshall University, e-mail ons@marshall.edu or visit www.marshall.edu/nationalscholarshi