Aviation Maintenance program receives FAA certification

ceived its formal FAA certification today. This makes the program the newest FAA Part 147 aviation maintenance technician school in the country and the first of its kind in the region.

The AMT program offers an Associate of Applied Science (A.A.S.) degree through an 18-month, year-round program. Graduates will receive an associate degree and be eligible to take the Airframe and Powerplant certification exams from the Federal Aviation Administration. These certifications are good for life and can be used in any state without restriction. The U.S. average annual salary for an aviation technician is $65,000.

With this approval, the program is open for enrollment through MCTC. The program will accept 30 students in Fall 2022, 30 in Spring 2023, and additional students each fall thereafter.

According to Marshall Division of Aviation Head Dr. Carl Mummert, "We are glad the FAA has approved our joint program between Marshall and MCTC. This program will provide well-paying jobs for our graduates and extend our commitment to developing the aviation industry in West Virginia and the region".

The program will offer rigorous, specialized, hands-on instruction that prepares students to enter the general and commercial aviation maintenance technology industry. With a central location at the Huntington Tri-State Airport, this program will provide training to communities in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. The AMT program is partnered with Delta Airlines Technical Operations, Embraer Aircraft (the 3rd largest aircraft manufacturer in the world), as well as other companies in the aircraft manufacturing and maintenance industry to develop student opportunities and workforce pipelines throughout the region.