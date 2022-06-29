Dawg Dazzle Returns Friday with Music and Fireworks Downtown Huntington

Kindred Communications’ “Dawg Dazzle” will take place Friday July 1 on Third Avenue between Ninth and Tenth Streets with music and fireworks.

The streets of Huntington will see a celebration of the nation’s birthday with two concerts running simultaneously. Dawg Dazzle will combine with 9th Street Live for the evening providing entertainment for all. The country music concert on 3rd Avenue will feature headliner Tyler Booth and special guest Holly Forbes performing with members of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra and the Bob Thompson Unit.

Joslyn & the Sweet Compression will be performing on 9th Street as part of the ongoing 9th Street Live concert series.

Tyler Booth, a Kentucky native, was an opening act at Dawg Dazzle in 2018 and has since been signed to Sony Music Nashville, recorded and toured with Brooks & Dunn, and released the hit singles “I Already Got One” and “Grab the Reins.”

Catlettsburg, Kentucky’s Holly Forbes made it to the top-10 on season 21 of NBC’s The Voice.

Dawg Dazzle will take place on the streets of Huntington this year due to ongoing maintenance at Harris Riverfront Park. Additionally, no tickets are required for this family-friendly event.

Dawg Dazzle will continue the tradition of the area’s largest fireworks display. Countless aerial displays will light up the skies over Huntington, allowing those celebrating downtown for the concerts the best view of the display.

“Working with the City of Huntington, the Cabell County Commission, and several local merchants has assured the return of Dawg Dazzle in a special way as we celebrate Huntington’s heritage,” said Reeves Kirtner, Kindred Communications Vice President.

Food and drink vendors will be on hand for both Dawg Dazzle and 9th Street Live.

Dawg Dazzle began in 2004 and has hosted some of country music’s biggest rising stars and household names including Brothers Osborne, Chris Lane, Lee Brice, Jon Pardi, Dylan Scott and many more.

Kindred Communications is made up of six radio stations and nine signals including WDGG 93.7 the Dawg, WCMI 92.7 & 98.5 the Planet, WMGA 97.9 the River, WXBW Big Buck Country 101.5, WRVC 94.1 FM & AM 930 and Cat Sports 93.3 FM & AM 1340, as well as The Insider magazine and Kindred Digital.