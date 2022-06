WV MARQUEE TIMES including Pullman Square: Minions, Flashback Indy Jones and Last Crusade, Thor next Thursday

BECKLEY, WV

MAARQUEE GALLERIA

Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thurs July 8: 3:00, 6:00, 9:00



Thor: Love and Thunder 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 6:15 PM



Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) OC-Open Caption; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 3:30, 6:00



Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 12:30, 1:45, 2:15, 2:45, 4:00, 4:30, 5:00, 6:20, 6:50, 7:20, 8:35, 9:05, 9:35



Mr. Malcolm's List (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45



The Black Phone (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 7:10, 9:40



Elvis (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 1:10, 4:00, 4:40, 7:30, 8:10



Lightyear (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:00



Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:15, 7:30



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 3:40, 6:10, 6:40, 9:05, 9:35



Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Reserved

Fri: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

Sat: 12:00, 9:00

Sun: 12:00 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

Wed: 12:00 PM



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25



The Bad Guys (PG) Reserved

Fri: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 8:50

Sat: 12:05 PM

Sun - Wed: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 8:50

Thu: 12:05 PM



Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (PG-13) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 6:45

Wed: 3:30, 6:45

WHEELING, WV

NARQUEE HIGHLANDS



Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Thurs July 8: 3:00, 6:00, 9:00



Thor: Love and Thunder 3D (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Thu: 6:15 PM



Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 12:30, 1:45, 2:15, 2:45, 4:00, 4:30, 5:00, 6:20, 6:50, 7:20, 8:35, 9:05, 9:35



Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) OC-Open Caption; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 3:30, 6:00



Mr. Malcolm's List (PG) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45



The Black Phone (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 7:10, 9:40



Elvis (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 1:10, 4:00, 4:40, 7:30, 8:10



Lightyear (PG)

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:20, 6:20, 9:00



Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 1:45, 4:15, 5:00, 7:30, 8:15



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 3:40, 6:10, 6:40, 9:05, 9:35



Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG)

Fri: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Sat & Sun: 12:40, 9:30

Mon & Tue: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Wed: 12:40, 9:30

Thu: 12:40 PM



The Bad Guys (PG)

Fri - Wed: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:40



Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (PG-13)

Sun: 3:30, 6:45

Wed: 3:30, 6:45

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

MARQUEE SHOWCASE

Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Thu: 3:00, 6:00



Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Action; Rude Humor; Some Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 12:30, 2:45, 5:00, 7:20, 9:35

Mon - Thu: 12:30, 2:45, 5:00, 7:20



Elvis (PG-13) Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language; Substance Abuse; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 1:10, 4:40, 8:10

Mon - Wed: 1:10, 4:40



Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13) Intense Action; Language; Some Violence

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:15, 7:30



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Sequeneces of Intense Action; Strong Language

Fri - Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:35

Mon - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Thurs July 8: 1:50, 3:00, 3:15, 4:50, 6:00, 8:15, 9:00, 9:15



Thor: Love and Thunder 3D (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Thu: 6:15 PM



Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Action; Rude Humor; Some Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Wed: 12:00, 12:30, 1:45, 2:15, 2:45, 4:00, 4:30, 5:00, 6:20, 6:50, 7:20, 9:05, 9:35

Thu: 12:00, 12:30, 2:15, 2:45, 4:30, 5:00, 6:50, 7:20, 9:05, 9:35



Mr. Malcolm's List (PG) Mild Language; Smoking; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45



The Black Phone (R) Bloody Images; Drug Use; Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 1:20, 3:50, 4:20, 6:45, 7:10, 9:15, 9:40



Elvis (PG-13) Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language; Substance Abuse; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 1:10, 4:00, 4:40, 7:30, 8:10



Lightyear (PG) Action; Mild Peril

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:00



Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13) Intense Action; Language; Some Violence

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:15, 7:30



Watcher (R) Language; Nudity; Sexual Material; Some Bloody Violence

Fri - Wed: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:20, 9:50



The Bob's Burgers Movie (PG-13) Language; Rude Humor; Some Suggestive Material

Fri: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sat: 1:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sun - Wed: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Thu: 12:10 PM



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Sequeneces of Intense Action; Strong Language

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 3:40, 6:10, 6:40, 9:05, 9:35



Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri - Thu: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 9:05



The Bad Guys (PG) Action; Rude Humor

Fri & Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:35

Sun: 12:10, 9:35

Mon & Tue: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:35

Wed: 12:10, 9:35

Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:35



Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (PG-13) Action; Language; Some Frightening Images; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Sun: 3:30, 6:45



Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (PG) Action; Language; Some Frightening Images; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Wed: 3:30, 6:45

SOUTHRIDGE, WV

MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE SOUTH cHARLESTON

Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thurs July 7: 3:00, 6:00, 9:00



Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thurs July 7: 3:15, 9:15



Thor: Love and Thunder 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 6:15 PM



Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 2:45, 5:00, 7:20



Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) OC-Open Caption; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 3:30, 6:00



Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 1:45, 2:15, 4:00, 4:30, 6:20, 6:50, 8:35, 9:05



The Black Phone (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 12:50, 1:20, 3:50, 4:20, 6:45, 7:10, 9:15, 9:40

Sat: 12:50, 1:20, 4:20, 7:10, 9:05, 9:40

Sun: 12:50, 1:20, 4:20, 7:10, 9:40, 9:55

Mon & Tue: 12:50, 1:20, 3:50, 4:20, 6:45, 7:10, 9:15, 9:40

Wed: 12:50, 1:20, 4:20, 7:10, 9:40, 9:55

Thu: 12:50, 1:20, 3:50, 4:20, 6:45, 7:10, 9:15, 9:40



Elvis (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Wed: 11:50 AM, 3:15

Thu: 11:35 AM



Elvis (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:40, 8:10



Lightyear (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:00



Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13) MXC; Reserved

Fri - Thu: 9:35 PM



Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 1:45, 4:15, 5:00, 7:30, 8:15



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) MXC; Reserved

Fri - Wed: 6:40, 9:35



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Wed: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 3:40, 6:10, 6:50, 9:05, 9:50

Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 3:40, 6:50, 9:50



Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (PG-13) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 6:45

Wed: 3:30, 6:45