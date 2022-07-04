Cabell Co. Native Named Marshall's New Vice President for Intercultural and Student Affairs

Marshall University President Brad D. Smith announced Marcie Simms will serve as the university’s next vice president for intercultural and student affairs, effective July 5.

Simms is currently the dean of students at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio. She succeeds Maurice Cooley, who is retiring from Marshall after nearly 20 years of service.

Simms completed her undergraduate work at Marshall, earned a master’s degree at Eastern Kentucky University and graduated from Marshall with her doctorate in education. A native of Cabell County, Simms has served at Florida State University and EKU, in addition to her time at Shawnee State.

As vice-president of intercultural and student affairs, Simms will be responsible for a budget of $3.78 million, and 32 full-time employees. Her salary is $130,000.

“Marcie is a proven leader who exhibits a deep understanding of our student population and a respect for Marshall’s tradition and values, combined with an ability to collaborate and build efficient teams to unleash potential,” Smith said in a University-issued press release. “I am excited to welcome Marcie to Marshall to serve in this pivotal role.”

“Dr. Simms’ work with first-generation students, her familiarity with our region and student body, her understanding and appreciation of diversity, equity and inclusion priorities, her experience in all facets of student life and organizations, week of welcome events and student government associations, combined with her high energy and engagement, elevated her candidacy from the others,” added Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.