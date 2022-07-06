Most read
Second Saturday at Heritage Village
Vendors on site include:
Studio Kelsie - ceramicist, screen-printer and artist extraordinaire
Ballyraven - Queen of Cryptid Knowledge
IvyLine Designs - Stationary inspired by local nature & places
Western Regional CASA Volunteer Organizer
Euphoria - Lux skincare & hair care
Vanity Fair Chat & Create Group - handmade wares for a good cause
Sage Hollow - Crocheted cuties & house goods, art prints, and more
Lindy Jefferys - sewn goods
Food Truck of the Month:
Bite Mi will be joining us, serving from 11am-2pm.
The Red Caboose is a regional artisan center and gift shop operated by the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. The shop represents more than 150 local and regional artisans and its offerings include local-interest books, bath & beauty products, fine art, locally-produced t-shirts, and souvenirs. Nomada Bakery offers a variety of freshly baked products and pastries as well as tasty and nutritious breakfast and lunch options. The Red Caboose and Nomada Bakery are located at 210 11th Street, Huntington, WV. For more information visit shoptheredcaboosewv.com or nomadabakerycom.