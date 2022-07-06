Second Saturday at Heritage Village

Huntington, WV - July is upon us and so is the summertime fun! Join us at Heritage Station, 210 11th Street, for the Second Saturday Market on Saturday, July 9th, 10 am - 3 pm. Market vendors will set up inside the Visitors Center. Stop in Nomada Bakery for a cold drink and delicious food and The Red Caboose for even more locally-made artisan goods. Plan to visit the other shops at Heritage Station - Full Circle Gifts & Goods, The Gumbo Stop Cafe, Taps at Heritage, The Historic Hippie, and Birds of a Feather. Other tenants of Heritage Station include GHPRD, All About You Hair and Nail Salon, Brown Dog Yoga, The Haute Wick Social, and The Chessie Room.