Second Saturday at Heritage Village

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, July 6, 2022 - 21:31

Huntington, WV - July is upon us and so is the summertime fun! Join us at Heritage Station, 210 11th Street, for the Second Saturday Market on Saturday, July 9th, 10 am - 3 pm. Market vendors will set up inside the Visitors Center. Stop in Nomada Bakery for a cold drink and delicious food and The Red Caboose for even more locally-made artisan goods. Plan to visit the other shops at Heritage Station - Full Circle Gifts & Goods, The Gumbo Stop Cafe, Taps at Heritage, The Historic Hippie, and Birds of a Feather. Other tenants of Heritage Station include GHPRD, All About You Hair and Nail Salon, Brown Dog Yoga, The Haute Wick Social, and The Chessie Room.

 

Vendors on site include:

Studio Kelsie - ceramicist, screen-printer and artist extraordinaire

Ballyraven - Queen of Cryptid Knowledge

IvyLine Designs - Stationary inspired by local nature & places

Western Regional CASA Volunteer Organizer

Euphoria - Lux skincare & hair care

Vanity Fair Chat & Create Group - handmade wares for a good cause

Sage Hollow - Crocheted cuties & house goods, art prints, and more

Lindy Jefferys - sewn goods

 

Food Truck of the Month:

Bite Mi will be joining us, serving from 11am-2pm.

 

The Red Caboose is a regional artisan center and gift shop operated by the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. The shop represents more than 150 local and regional artisans and its offerings include local-interest books, bath & beauty products, fine art, locally-produced t-shirts, and souvenirs. Nomada Bakery offers a variety of freshly baked products and pastries as well as tasty and nutritious breakfast and lunch options. The Red Caboose and Nomada Bakery are located at 210 11th Street, Huntington, WV. For more information visit shoptheredcaboosewv.com or nomadabakerycom.