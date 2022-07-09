PREPPING: Gardening Is a Hedge Against Supply Chain Disruptions

The first tomato you grow yourself will probably be the most expensive one you ever eat. The same is true of peppers, zucchini, carrots, and any other crops you raise. While costs do go down as you gain expertise and reuse tools and materials, your initial gardening efforts will be less a means of saving money than a commitment to a hobby. But it's a rewarding hobby that builds skills, drives you a bit nuts, and offers you the means in uncertain times of supplying yourself and your neighbors with your favorite fruits, vegetables, and herbs.

Supply came home to me as an issue when there were no garlic bulbs to be found at the market. "The whole shipment came in rotten," the produce manager told me. "It looked like it sat too long someplace."

That sort of problem is all too common in a year of supply-chain disruptions featuring shipping delays and intermittently empty shelves. "About 31% of grocery products consumers browsed were out of stock in the first week of April," CBS reported. "That's up from 11% at the end of November 2021."

