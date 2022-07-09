Most read
PREPPING: Gardening Is a Hedge Against Supply Chain Disruptions
Supply came home to me as an issue when there were no garlic bulbs to be found at the market. "The whole shipment came in rotten," the produce manager told me. "It looked like it sat too long someplace."
That sort of problem is all too common in a year of supply-chain disruptions featuring shipping delays and intermittently empty shelves. "About 31% of grocery products consumers browsed were out of stock in the first week of April," CBS reported. "That's up from 11% at the end of November 2021."
Read more at Reason.com.