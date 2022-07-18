Steel of West Virginia commits $25,000 to College of Engineering and Computer Sciences’ co-op program

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Steel of West Virginia Inc. has pledged $25,000 over two years to Marshall University’s College of Engineering and Computer Sciences in support of the college’s co-op program.

The co-op program was developed and designed to link students and employers, providing students with paid, full-time work experiences that support the educational process. During co-op, students take a leave of absence from the classroom to focus on gaining real-world experience with an industry partner.

“Steel of West Virginia is a strong supporter of the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences at Marshall University,” said Dr. David Dampier, dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences. “They have been hiring Marshall students as interns and employees for years. This new support that is being provided to support cooperative education in the college is a welcome addition to the support we already enjoy.”

Based in Huntington near the Marshall University campus, Steel of West Virginia Inc. (SWVA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Dynamics Inc., the parent company of SWVA Inc., SWVA Kentucky LLC, Marshall Steel Inc. and Steel Ventures Inc.

“As a former co-op engineering graduate, I understand the value of a work/study program to the student and to prospective employers,” said Chuck Abbott, vice president and general manager of Steel of West Virginia. “I am excited about the potential for what this can mean for Marshall University and its graduates.”

“Steel of West Virginia provides invaluable experience to our students through co-ops and internships,” said Tanner Drown, coordinator of the co-op program. “Having such a great opportunity right in our backyard allows students to work part time while taking classes during the semesters and switch to full time over summer. This allows students to partially cover costs of housing and tuition with their income as well.”

For more information about the co-op program in the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences, visit https://www.marshall.edu/cecs/co-op/ .