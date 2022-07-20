Public Safety Reminder Regarding Cliff Diving

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - The Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would like to remind the public that cliff jumping/diving at all Huntington District managed lakes remains strictly prohibited.

These lakes are as follows: Alum Creek, Deer Creek, Delaware, Dillon, North Branch of Kokosing and Paint Creek Lakes in Ohio; Beech Fork, Bluestone, Burnsville, East Lynn, R.D. Bailey, Summersville, and Sutton Lakes in West Virginia; Dewey, Fishtrap, Grayson, Paintsville and Yatesville Lakes in Kentucky; and John W. Flannagan in Virginia.

Cliff diving is a reckless and dangerous activity with the potential to cause serious injury and death. Public safety is of the highest importance to the Corps of Engineers. Prompted by several recent water-related accidents and fatalities, the Huntington District is releasing this public reminder as to the danger and consequences of cliff diving.

Please keep the following in mind when enjoying Corps of Engineers recreational areas:

Entering the lake from a height greater than one’s own height has been, and remains, prohibited.

Title 36, Chapter III, Part 327.5c) defines cliff diving as “Diving, jumping or swinging from trees, bridges or other structures which cross or are adjacent to project waters is prohibited.”

Title 36, Chapter III, Part 327.12(a) –”… The District Commander may close or restrict the use of a project or portion of a project when necessitated by reason of public health, public safety, maintenance, resource protection or other reasons in the public interest….”

Title 36, Chapter III, Part 327.12(c) – “Any act or conduct by any person which interferes with, impedes or disrupts the use of the project or impairs the safety of any person is prohibited…”

Corps rangers have discretionary authority to issue warnings or citations for activities they deem to be unsafe or violate regulations.

Failure to heed to regulations may result in citation under Title 36, which may result in a penalty of up to $5,000 or even federal imprisonment.

We appreciate your attention to this reminder and wish you a safe and enjoyable recreation experience.