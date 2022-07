Pullman 16 adds "Nope," a horror flick, to line up on Friday; Flashback: Good Fellas

Marquee's Pullman Square has one new film on its slate Friday. It's "Nope", a horror film, that reunites Jordan Peele with Oscar® winner Daniel Kaluuya who is joined by Keke Palmer and Oscar® nominee Steven Yeun as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.

The Flashback on Sun day and next Wednesday is Good Fellas.