July 25 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur the second, and fourth Mondays at 7:30 p.m. in council's chambers at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 3rd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2022-O-16 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL ENACTING SECTIONS 955.01, 955.02, 955.03, 955.04 AND 955.05 OF THE REVISED CODE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON PROVIDING CRIMINAL PENALTIES FOR TRESPASSING AND OTHER PROHIBITED ACTS WITH RESPECT TO THE FLOODWALL; PROVIDING PROCEDURES FOR PERMITTED USES OF THE FLOODWALL RIGHT-OF-WAY; AND SETTING PENALTIES FOR VIOLATIONS OF THE ORDINANCE

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Sarah Walling (PW)

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2022-O-17 – AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, 1998, AND THE ZONING MAP ATTACHED THERETO AS A PART THEREOF, BY ZONING TO I-1 LIGHT INDUSTRIAL DISTRICT FROM C-1 COMMERCIAL DISTRICT, THE PROPERTY IS LOCATED AT Cabell County Tax District 5, Map 31, Parcels 42,42.1,43,44,45,46,47,48,51,52,53,54,59,62,63,64,65,67,68,69,70,70.1, and 72

Sponsored by: Councilman Dale Anderson (P&Z)

7. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2022-O-18 -: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 1711 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING THE OFFICIAL BUILDING CODE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Tyler Bowen (PS)

8. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2022-O-22 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 1509 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING THE WEST VIRGINIA STATE FIRE CODE

Sponsored by: Councilman Pat Jones (PS)

9. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2022-O-21 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF HIGHWAYS FOR THE CITY STREET – 14TH STREET WEST PROJECT

Sponsored by: Councilman Tyler Bowen (A&F)

10. Resolution re: #2022-R-70 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AND THE MAYOR HONORING THE LATE GARY BUNN

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

11. Resolution re: #2022-R-52 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH SIX (6) NIGHT VISION OPTICS WITH (6) ILLUMINATORS

Sponsored by: Councilman Dale Anderson (PS)

12. Resolution re: #2022-R-55 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF LEE CANNUP TO THE BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Johnson (PC)

13. Resolution re: #2022-R-60 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF ANNE DANDELET TO THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL PARKING BOARD

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey (PC)

14. Resolution re: #2022-R-63 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR PAVEMENT REMOVAL AND REPLACEMENT ON 17TH STREET, IN FRONT OF HUNTINGTON HEALTH & REHAB, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Tyler Bowen (PW)

15. Resolution re: #2022-R-64 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO MAKE A GRANT TO THE CABELL COUNTY LIBRARY BOARD

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Sarah Walling (A&F)

16. Resolution re: #2022-R-66– A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #1 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2022-2023 GENERAL FUND BUDGET

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Sarah Walling (A&F)

17. Resolution re: #2022-R-67– A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR MILLING AND PAVING AT THE 20TH STREET VIADUCT, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Dale Anderson (PW)

18. Good & Welfare

19. Adjournment