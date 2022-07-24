Most read
OPINION: J.D. Tuccille - One Civilian With a Gun at an Indiana Mall Offered Better Protection Than 376 Cops in Uvalde
"Greenwood leaders have used several titles to describe Elisjsha Dicken, the 22-year-old Indiana man who intervened in a mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday night," write Ryan Martin, Tony Cook, and Dayeon Eom of the Indianapolis Star. "A hero. A good Samaritan, even. Gun-rights advocates have yet another: A good guy with a gun."
Assessments of the performance of 376 police officers at Robb Elementary School are less positive.
Read more at Reason.
Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.