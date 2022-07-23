LEGAL: 4th Circuit Revives Class Action on West Virginia Foster Care

In a 2-1 decision Wednesday, the panel held that the federal courts have jurisdiction since the complaint was directed at the executive, rather than at the judicial branch’s role in handling a child’s journey though foster care.

“Plaintiffs allege that a federal class action is the most — if not the only — effective way to achieve the kind of systemic relief they seek,” Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Henry F. Floyd wrote for the majority in Richmond, Va. “And history builds out those allegations.

“For years,” the George W. Bush appointee continued, “West Virginia’s response to any foster-care orders entered as part of the individual state hearings seems to have been to shuffle its money and staff around until the orders run out, entrenching rather than excising structural failures. Forcing Plaintiffs to once more litigate their claims piecemeal would get federalism exactly backwards.”

