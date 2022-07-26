Council Creates New Floodwall Trespassing Penalties, Honors Late Gary Bunn

ByCity Council Chair Holly Mount called the meeting to order at 7:30. Mayor Steve Williams opened the meeting with a few announcements, including the Huntington Police Department's "National Night Out" event at the Ritter Park fountain plaza Tuesday, August 2nd at 7 pm. This will be a family friendly event with HPD K-9 dog training exhibitions, crime fighting tips, public police equipment inspection and vehicle tours -- with free hot dogs and refreshments. Mayor Williams also announced a $25,000 urban grant from Bloomberg Foundation, which will be used for three colorful public murals in the Fairfield, Central City and Highlawn neighborhoods.

The council meeting took a somber turn as the Mayor and Council joined together in publicly recognizing the late Gary Bunn, who died June 5th 2022, at age 88. With Bunn's extended family present, Council and the Mayor took turns praising former County Commissioner, City Council member and Planning Director Gary Bunn. A Colonel in the National Guard and Commander of the West Virginia Guard and Reserves Special Forces unit, Gary Bunn served on the Cabell County Commission in the 1990's. He was inducted into the Huntington Wall of Fame, sat on the GHPRD Parks Board, the YMCA board of directors and City Council -- as well as serving as Director of Planning in Huntington for over twenty years, from 1967 to 1989. Bunn's family received a certified copy of the official remembrance from the Mayor.

One highlight of the Monday night meeting was agenda item #16, when City Budget Director Scott Arthur announced a budget revision. He announced to Council and the city officials present that the 2022 city revenues had exceeded published projections by approximately one and one half million dollars.

Agenda item #5 passed unanimously, after remarks by Brian Bracey, Huntington storm water utility and floodwall director. The resolution revised city code concerning criminal penalties for trespassing on floodwall property, and clarified easements for access, utilities and communications. The changes would "update the city's ability to insure the safety and security of levees and floodwalls and provide procedures for homeless removal," Bracey said. Homeless services advocate Mr. Peregrine Lloyd spoke on the measure, specifically addressing the question, "how many times would a homeless person be allowed to move their belongings before criminal charges?" Lloyd answered questions from Council about the COVID-19 related increase in homelessness and told Council, "we need more affordable housing, multiple housing units and more responsible landlords." The consensus of city officials seemed to be that criminal charges for homeless encampments were not a first response priority -- but that the municipal code changes were needed to give the floodwall authority and HPD better control of the floodwall's right-of-ways and clarify access rules for city riverfront properties. The changes passed unanimously (with council members Jackson and Anderson absent, and member Sweeney voting remotely by audio link).

Item #6 also passed unanimously, this was a change to the Zoning Ordinance to re-classify a number of properties on the north side of 8th Avenue between Hal Greer Blvd. and 17th Street from "C-1 commercial" to "I-1 light industrial." Janney Lockman, City Planning Director, spoke in favor of the changes, indicating that the light industrial zone would enhance the redevelopment of that corridor, and allow a wider range of commercial activities, including light manufacturing and storage units. The zoning change was approved by the City planning commission and then passed Council on the second reading.

Agenda items seven and eight were routine changes to the City's building and fire codes. City attorneys explained that whenever the State of West Virginia has modified state building and fire codes, all cities must update their municipal code accordingly. After approval by the public safety committee of Council, these technical amendments were approved unanimously to bring Huntington into compliance with new State of West Virginia fire codes and building regulations.

Item #9 passed and was moved on to a second reading, it allows the Mayor to enter into a civic partnership with KYOVA and the West Virginia Department of Highways to spend approximately $150,000 in KYOVA and WVDOH block grant money to improve pedestrian and bicycle access from Ritter Park through the 14th Street West underpass to the Central City antiques corridor.

Agenda item ten brought Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder to the podium to advocate for "six night vision optics and six illuminators ... to be utilized in SWAT operations, active shooter situations and training exercises." Chief Colder indicated that the $65,730 contract was a low bid and would be paid for by federal Homeland Security funding which is due to otherwise expire in August. Council passed the police force's night vision device authorization unanimously.

Items twelve and thirteen were personnel appointments, Lee Cannup and Ann Dandelette were unanimously approved to take positions on the board of zoning appeals and municipal parking boards, respectively. Both received positive remarks from various council members.

Public Works Director Jim Insco spoke in favor of agenda item #14, "a contract to remove and replace paving along 17th Street near McVeigh Avenue" behind Cabell Huntington Hospital. Insco informed City Council that serious slipping and subgrade issues required "six new inlet bays and concrete over." Competitive bid winner Benchmark Construction Company in Hurricane, West Virginia, will be awarded the $350,000 infrastructure contract. In a related agenda item, Mr. Insco also received approval to begin paving the 20th Street viaduct between 7th and 8th Avenues "approximately 600 feet by 40 feet, including line painting and new signage."

City Council then approved dispursing $63,000 for a grant to the Cabell County Library board. Councilman Patrick Jones asked for clarification about this spending, and indicated the he would give additional discretionary funds to the Gallaher Village county library for upgrades to that facility. County Library Executive Director Breanna Bowen was commended by the chair and members of council for her work at this point in the proceedings.

In the "good and welfare" open comments part of the meeting, vice chair Sarah Walling recognized Ms. Lauren Kemp for her non-profit work in Central City and the 14th Street West antiques corridor. Finally, a number of Guyandotte community boosters in distinctive red t-shirts turned out to show pride in the Guyandotte community. The meeting adjourned at 8:25pm.