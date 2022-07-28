Drum Corps International competition to be held at Marshall

The Marshall University School of Music will host Drum Corps International, or DCI Huntington, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The drum corps competition will include performances by drum corps groups from throughout the United States. Community members are invited and can enjoy performances by:

The Blue Knights of Denver, Colorado

The Colts of Dubuque, Iowa

Gold of San Diego, California

The Legends of Kalamazoo, Michigan

Pacific Crest of the city of Industry and Diamond Bar, California

Phantom Regiment of Rockford, Illinois

“This is great for Marshall because it brings some of the best marching arts performers to our area for everyone in the Tri-State area to see,” said Chris Schletter, director of bands for Marshall. “We have a great venue, a great town, in a great location.

“These groups inspire many high school marching band programs, and this area is no exception. Bringing the music students to our stadium simply puts us on the map with another outstanding event for everyone to experience. And when they see that Marshall and the Marching Thunder are bringing this kind of event to our university, it makes us look that much more enticing as a higher education option. This also brings people from all over the Tri-State area to Huntington and will be financial boom for the evening.”

Kicking off the event at 7:30 p.m. will be an exhibition band, which will include members of the Marching Thunder and some local high school bands.

“This event is open to all music fans,” Schletter said. “Anyone in the community should come out and check see what Drum Corps International is all about.”

Tickets range in price from $20 to $40. Learn more about DCI Huntington at https://www.dci.org/events/2022-dci-huntington.

Learn more about the Marshall University School of Music at www.marshall.edu/music and learn more about the Marching Thunder at https://www.marshall.edu/band/prospectivestudents/generalinformation/.