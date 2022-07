WV Marquee Cinema Times for Superpets, Vengeance

Here's this week's line ups for WV Marquee Cinemas that includes "Superpets," "Vengeance" and in some locations UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 . The Flashback is Smokey and the Bandit. Bullet Train has a Thursday, Aug 4 premiere showing.

BECKLEY, WV

Marquee Galleria 14

Bullet Train (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thurs Aug 4: 3:00, 6:00



UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 () Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 10:00 PM



DC League of Super-Pets (PG) OCAP; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 3:25, 6:25



DC League of Super-Pets (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Wed: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 3:40, 6:10, 6:40, 8:45, 9:15



Everything Everywhere All At Once (R) Reserved

Fri: 6:20, 9:20

Sun: 9:20 PM

Mon & Tue: 6:20, 9:20

Wed: 9:20 PM



Vengeance (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Wed: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35



Nope (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Wed: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45



Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (PG) Reserved

Fri: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:45

Sat: 12:00, 9:00

Sun - Wed: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:45



Where the Crawdads Sing (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Wed: 12:05, 12:35, 3:05, 3:35, 6:05, 6:35, 9:05, 9:30



Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Wed: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:25



Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Reserved

Fri - Wed: 12:25, 2:45, 5:00, 7:20, 9:35



The Black Phone (R) Reserved

Fri - Wed: 1:40, 4:35, 7:10, 9:40



Elvis (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Wed: 1:10, 4:40, 8:10



Lightyear (PG) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 12:15, 3:15

Sun: 12:15 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:15, 3:15

Wed: 12:15 PM



Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Wed: 1:00, 4:15, 7:30



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Wed: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:40



Smokey and the Bandit (PG) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

TRIADELPHIA, WV

Marquee Highlands

Bullet Train (R) No Passes Allowed

Thurs Aug 4: 3:00, 6:00



DC League of Super-Pets (PG) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Wed: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 3:40, 6:10, 6:40, 8:45, 9:15



DC League of Super-Pets (PG) OCAP; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 3:25, 6:25



Everything Everywhere All At Once (R)

Fri & Sat: 6:10, 9:20

Sun: 9:20 PM

Mon & Tue: 6:10, 9:20

Wed: 9:20 PM



Vengeance (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Wed: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35



Nope (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Wed: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45



Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (PG)

Fri - Wed: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 8:45



Where the Crawdads Sing (PG-13)

Fri: 12:05, 12:35, 3:05, 3:35, 6:05, 6:35, 9:05, 9:30

Sat: 12:05, 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:05, 9:30

Sun - Wed: 12:05, 12:35, 3:05, 3:35, 6:05, 6:35, 9:05, 9:30



Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13)

Fri - Wed: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:25



Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG)

Fri - Wed: 12:25, 2:45, 5:00, 7:20, 9:35



The Black Phone (R)

Fri - Wed: 1:40, 4:35, 7:10, 9:40



Elvis (PG-13)

Fri - Wed: 1:10, 4:40, 8:10



Lightyear (PG)

Fri & Sat: 12:20, 3:20

Sun: 12:20 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:20, 3:20

Wed: 12:20 PM



Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13)

Fri - Wed: 1:00, 4:15, 7:30



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13)

Fri - Wed: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:40



Smokey and the Bandit (PG)

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

Marquee Showcase

Bullet Train (R) Brief Sexuality; Pervasive language; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thurs Aug 4: 3:00, 6:00



DC League of Super-Pets (PG) Action; Language; Mild Violence; Rude Humor; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:15

Mon - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40



Nope (R) Bloody Images; Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45

Mon - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



Where the Crawdads Sing (PG-13) Some Thematic Material

Fri - Sun: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35



Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) Intense Action Violence; Language; Partial Nudity; Some Suggestive Material

Fri - Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:25

Mon - Wed: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Thu: 12:30 PM

HUNTINGTON, WV

Marquee Pullman Square

Bullet Train (R) Brief Sexuality; Pervasive language; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thurs. Aug 4: 3:00, 6:00



DC League of Super-Pets (PG) Action; Language; Mild Violence; Rude Humor; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 3:40, 6:10, 6:40, 8:45, 9:15



Everything Everywhere All At Once (R) Language; Sexual Material; Some Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:25, 3:35, 6:35, 9:35



Vengeance (R) Brief Violence; Language; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35



Nope (R) Bloody Images; Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:15, 9:45



Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (PG) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 8:45



Where the Crawdads Sing (PG-13) Some Thematic Material

Fri - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:30



Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) Intense Action Violence; Language; Partial Nudity; Some Suggestive Material

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:25



Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Action; Rude Humor; Some Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:25, 2:45, 5:00, 7:20, 9:35



The Black Phone (R) Bloody Images; Drug Use; Language; Violence

Fri - Thu: 1:40, 4:35, 7:10, 9:40



Elvis (PG-13) Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language; Substance Abuse

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:40, 8:10



Lightyear (PG) Action; Mild Peril

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 8:50



Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13) Intense Action; Language; Some Violence

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:15, 7:30



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Sequeneces of Intense Action; Strong Language

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:40



Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri & Sat: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 9:40

Sun: 12:05, 9:40

Mon & Tue: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 9:40

Wed & Thu: 12:05, 9:40



Smokey and the Bandit (PG) Action; Language; Sexual References; Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Some Violence

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

CHARLESTON, WV

Marquee Southridge

Bullet Train (R) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thurs Aug 4: 3:00, 6:00



Bullet Train (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 3:15, 6:15



Bullet Train Early Access Screening (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Tue: 7:00 PM



UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 () Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 10:00 PM



DC League of Super-Pets (PG) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Wed: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Thu: 12:30 PM



DC League of Super-Pets (PG) OCAP; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 3:25, 6:25



DC League of Super-Pets (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Wed: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Thu: 12:10, 9:10



Nope (R) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Mon: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45

Tue: 12:50, 3:50, 9:55

Wed & Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45



Nope (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:15



Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (PG) Reserved

Fri: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 8:45

Sat: 12:05, 9:00

Sun: 12:05, 9:30

Mon & Tue: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 8:45

Wed: 12:05, 9:20

Thu: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 8:45



Where the Crawdads Sing (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:30



Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) MXC; Reserved

Fri - Thu: 9:15 PM



Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:25



Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Reserved

Fri: 12:30, 2:45, 5:00, 7:20, 9:35

Sat: 12:30, 2:45, 5:00, 7:20

Sun - Thu: 12:30, 2:45, 5:00, 7:20, 9:35



The Black Phone (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 1:40, 4:35, 7:10, 9:40



Elvis (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:40, 8:10



Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Tue: 1:20, 4:40, 8:20

Wed: 1:20, 9:20

Thu: 1:20, 4:40, 8:20



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:40



Smokey and the Bandit (PG) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

WYTHEVILLE, VA

Marquee Wytheville 8

Bullet Train (R) Brief Sexuality; Pervasive language; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 3:00, 6:00



DC League of Super-Pets (PG) Action; Language; Mild Violence; Rude Humor; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:15



Nope (R) Bloody Images; Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45



Where the Crawdads Sing (PG-13) Some Thematic Material

Fri - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:30



Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) Intense Action Violence; Language; Partial Nudity; Some Suggestive Material

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:25



Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Action; Rude Humor; Some Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:25, 2:45, 5:00, 7:20, 9:35



Elvis (PG-13) Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language; Substance Abuse

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:40, 8:10



Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13) Intense Action; Language; Some Violence

Fri - Wed: 1:00, 4:15, 7:30

Thu: 11:50 AM, 9:00



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Sequeneces of Intense Action; Strong Language

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:40