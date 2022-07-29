Marshall Updating its COVID 19 Policies

As of July 29, marks are still required on campus. .

Marshall University plans to maintain its regular academic calendar for fall 2022. (Subject to change at any time based on the COVID-19 situation on campus and/or in the community.) Recommendations outlined were developed using the most current information available at the time; Additional plans and protocols are also under development. They are available on it Covid 19 dashboard, https://www.marshall.edu/coronavirus/dashboard

With current levels of vaccination, high levels of population immunity from both vaccination and infections, combined with the availability of pharmacotherapy, the risk of medically significant disease, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 is greatly reduced for most people. At the same time, the university recognizes that some, such as our oldest citizens, people who are immunocompromised and people with disabilities, are at higher risk for serious illness and face challenging decisions navigating a world with COVID-19.

The recommendations outlined here were developed using the most current information available at the time; however, the COVID-19 situation requires flexibility and ongoing university adjustments.

The university monitors appropriate safety and health protocols in conjunction with the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health, Student Health and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

All students, faculty and staff are required to follow the university’s safety and health guidelines at all times.

An overarching focus on cleaning, disinfecting, training and communicating will continue throughout the fall 2022 semester.

The university has posted educational signage in the main corridors of all buildings.

University officials monitor the COVID-19 situation on campus and in the community and implement changes when necessary, and communicate changes to the campus community as promptly as possible.

COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will remain available on campus at no cost to students or employees (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Memorial Student Center) as long as testing supplies remain available. Over-the-counter (home) testing kits are available at most pharmacies and other retailers. Vaccinations are available at most pharmacies, at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and at your primary care provider.

Visit the CDC website for updated information about masking.