Huntington’s Kitchen announces August class schedule

All classes are limited to 16 participants, ages 15 and up, unless otherwise specified. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Registration is required by calling 304.522.0887 or by visiting huntingtons-kitchen.org.

Thursday, August 4

Go Fish

The catch for this class is crab, and we’re going to turn it into some yummy crab cakes with remoulade sauce. This class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.

Tuesday, August 9

Dining with a Doc

Daniel Vilchez, M.D., interventional cardiologist with HIMG Cardiology and St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, will be the guest doctor. This class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. There is no fee, but registration is required.

Thursday, August 11

Global Cooking, Local Eating

This series of classes demonstrates how to make foods from around the world with local ingredients. On this night, we’ll explore how to make a Filipino adobo chicken with steamed rice. This class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.

Tuesday, August 16

A Little Something Sweet

Have you ever wanted to show off at a dinner party by bringing the fancy dessert, but you don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen making it? Join us as we make the fancy-sounding banana tarte tatin. This class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.

Friday, August 19

Senior Focus Friday

Anyone age 50 or older can enjoy a healthy meal and receive information on heart failure. Carlos Rueda, M.D., medical director of the heart failure program at St. Mary’s Medical Center and assistant professor in the department of cardiology at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, will be the speaker. This event will be offered noon to 1 p.m. There is no fee, but registration is required.

Monday, August 22

Veggie Delight

Here at the Kitchen, we like to take meals that everyone knows and loves, like ravioli, and change them up a bit. For this class, we’ll be making zucchini ravioli with homemade marina sauce. This class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. $25 per person.

Tuesday, August 23

Fantastic Sides

Are you looking for the perfect side dish to go with your entrée? If so, we have a class just for you! We’ll be making eggplant fries, curried Brussels sprouts, bacon and pea salad, roasted veggies with ranch yogurt sauce and a panzanella caprese salad. This class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.

Tuesday, August 30

Breakfast for Dinner

Who doesn’t love breakfast for dinner? Join us as we make biscuits and gravy with a potato chip omelet. This class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.

Huntington’s Kitchen is a community food center where people come to learn, cook and experience everything well-prepared food and healthy living have to offer. Its mission is to help prevent and reduce diet-related disease through education about healthy food and healthy cooking.