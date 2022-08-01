"Superpets" Debuts #1 at Boxoffice; Brad Pitt's "Bullet Train" on tap for this weekend

"D.C.'s League of Superpets" finished on top of the weekend boxoffice with a lower than expected $23 million dollar gross. According to Box office Pro New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston and Atlanta were the top cities as the film scored in the South and Midwest.

Last week's top of the charter, "Nope" dropped to second place, followed by "Thor Love and Thunder," "Minions Rise of the Guru," and a forever Top Ten, "Top Gun Maverick" starring Tom Cruise.

Friday brings "Bullet Train," starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock as two of five assassins on the same train lacking knowledge that their journey has something in common.

The August boxoffice contains other wide releases, such as "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies," No Way Out" "Mack and Rita," Beast." Sylvester Styllone finishes the month with "Samaritan" on Aug. 26 with a horror thriller, "The Invitation."

The comedy, "Honk for Jesus Save Your Soul" with Regina Hall at this time kicks off the September line up.