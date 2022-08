Aug. 8 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2022-O-21 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF HIGHWAYS FOR THE CITY STREET – 14th STREET WEST PROJECT

Sponsored by: Councilman Tyler Bowen (A&F)

6. Resolution re: #2022-R-68 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO EXECUTE A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AND INDIVIDUAL FIREFIGHTERS IN THE SETTLEMENT OF A LAWSUIT FILED BY SAID FIREFIGHTERS

Sponsored by: (assigned during Council Work Session)

7. Resolution re: #2022-R-69 – A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING A CONTRIBUTION TO THE CABELL HUNTINGTON CONVENTION AND VISITORS BUREAU

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh (A&F)

8. Resolution re: #2022-R-71 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR THE DESIGN OF A CONNECTION BETWEEN THE PAUL AMBROS TRAIL FOR HEALTH (PATH) AT 14th STREET WEST AND PEDESTRIAN AND BICYCLE IMPROVEMENTS ALONG 14th STREET WEST FROM MEMORIAL BOULEVARD TO MADISON AVENUE, WITH IN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh (REC)

9. Good & Welfare

10. Adjournment