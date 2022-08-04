The Landing Dispensary Opens Third Location in Kanawha City

The Landing Dispensary is proud to announce the grand opening of our third location in Kanawha City on Friday, August 12th.

West Virginia residents (both OMC patients/caregivers and non-patients) are welcome to join us for our Grand Opening, Friday August 12th from 11A-3P. The Landing – Kanawha City is located at 4002 MacCorkle Ave Charleston, WV 25304. Patients and caregivers will have the opportunity to shop our dispensary, meet our team, and schedule consultations during store hours from 11-7P.

The first 75 patients and caregivers will receive branded swag bags, as well as food and drinks from Kanawha City’s own Pepperoni Grill. All patients who visit The Landing – Kanawha City on our opening weekend will receive 20 percent off their entire purchase. We will also offer and addition 10 percent off to veterans and SNAP/EBT card holders.

For those not yet registered in the OMC program, Releaf Specialists will offer on-site physician recommendations to those who qualify for a discounted price of $120 (an additional $50 if a diagnosis is needed) from 11A-3P.

The Medical Cannabis program continues to show positive growth with the Office of Medical Cannabis reporting over 10K approved patients. This location will support nearly 1,000 active patients who live in Kanawha County.

At The Landing, patient education and compassion are our top priorities. Our staff undergoes extensive training to provide best in class service and education, whether it’s the patient’s first time visiting a dispensary, or they are veterans of the program.

Each dispensary location will offer one-on-one consultations which can be scheduled ahead of time by calling The Landing dispensary near you.

Ultimately, our mission is to make it easy to select, understand, enjoy, trust and love our variety of products. The Landing is proud to be the first “Home of HillFire” and introduce West Virginia to HillFire Medical Cannabis.

The Landing and HillFire were founded by lifelong WV resident Dave Heeter and is the only West Virginia owned cultivator and processor in the OMC program. HillFire will have reps on-site providing patient education on their medical cannabis products and cultivation process.

“We are seeing a large turnout of area residents interested in joining the program, and we hope to help more apply as we continue to host patient sign-up events at our dispensaries,” said Heeter. “Our overall goal is to give back to the community we come from, and to bring high-quality medicine and jobs to the state.”

The Landing and HillFire will bring 100 jobs to the state as both companies continue to grow and expand. Be sure to follow us on Instagram and Facebook for details on future locations and grand opening events! You can also learn more at our website (www.thelandingwv.com).