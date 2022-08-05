MU Department of Communication Disorders to host graduate hooding ceremony

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Department of Communication Disorders will host a graduate hooding ceremony* Saturday, Aug. 6, at 10 a.m. in the Don Morris Room in the Memorial Student Center on Marshall’s Huntigton campus. The ceremony will honor the 30 students who have graduated with a master’s degree in communication disorders.

Dr. A. Lynn Williams, the keynote speaker, is the interim dean and professor in the Department of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology for the College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Sciences at East Tennessee State University. She was an honorary professor at the University of Sydney, Australia from 2015 to 2018, and is the immediate past president of the American Speech Language Hearing Association.

Marshall’s Department of Communication Disorders is home to a bachelor’s and master’s program and boasts a 100% pass rate on the 2022 National Praxis Exam given to Speech Language Pathology students, with scores well above the national average.