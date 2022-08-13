Most read
FREEDOM OF INFORMATION: News Organizations Sue Texas Department of Public Safety Over Withheld Uvalde Shooting Records
The organizations, which include ProPublica and The Texas Tribune, have each filed requests for information detailing the response to the massacre by various authorities under the Texas Public Information Act. ProPublica and the Tribune filed about 70 records requests with multiple agencies.
DPS has refused to release records sought in the requests, even as the agency has selectively disclosed some information through public testimony, third-party analyses and news conferences.
