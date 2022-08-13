FREEDOM OF INFORMATION: News Organizations Sue Texas Department of Public Safety Over Withheld Uvalde Shooting Records

 Saturday, August 13, 2022

More than a dozen news organizations filed a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday, accusing the agency of unlawfully withholding public records related to the May school shooting in Uvalde.

The organizations, which include ProPublica and The Texas Tribune, have each filed requests for information detailing the response to the massacre by various authorities under the Texas Public Information Act. ProPublica and the Tribune filed about 70 records requests with multiple agencies.

DPS has refused to release records sought in the requests, even as the agency has selectively disclosed some information through public testimonythird-party analyses and news conferences.

