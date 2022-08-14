Most read
Bullet Train Stays #1, but slips substantially
Sunday, August 14, 2022 - 19:00 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
None of the new wide openings made the top 5. Some didn’t make the top 10. Bdbies, Bodies, Bodies has around $3million for eighth place and Mack and Rita finished `1th just edging the one million dollar mark.
Maverick got a revival and nearly tied DC Super Pets for second place. Thor, Nope and Minions Rise of the Gru next hovering in the $5 million dollar range.
Crawdads, Bodies, Elvis and Easter Sunday finished off the top spots.
Next week, The Beast.