Bullet Train Stays #1, but slips substantially

Bullet Train remained #1 at the Boxoffice but it slipped from $30 million to $13.2 million. The second week for the R action/comedy compares with Kingsmen, Baby Driver, Game Night and 21 Jump Street, according to Box Office. It’s less of a drop than Deadpool and Suicide Squad, for instance.

None of the new wide openings made the top 5. Some didn’t make the top 10. Bdbies, Bodies, Bodies has around $3million for eighth place and Mack and Rita finished `1th just edging the one million dollar mark.

Maverick got a revival and nearly tied DC Super Pets for second place. Thor, Nope and Minions Rise of the Gru next hovering in the $5 million dollar range.

Crawdads, Bodies, Elvis and Easter Sunday finished off the top spots.

Next week, The Beast.