Niche Oldies TV ; Ask for carriage

The option of digital tv has allowed stations to have “substations” or “diginets.” These are mostly over the air which come over WSAZ, WCHS, WVAH,

WOWK and others.

Cable subscribers find these new basics like Decades, which is now the main channel for WVAH. Fox is a subcarrier under WCHS. It famous for Sat/Sun 24 hour “binges” of shows. And for early risers, Dark Shadows, the vampire soap that wowed afternoon audiences in the 60s-70s.

Sports , flashback rerun channels (in niches i.e. like westerns, reality, or sci-fic) and even Circle which WSAZ’s parent started broadcasting from Nashville which broadcasts the Opry.

Me TV is the most popular. WSAZ’s subchannel carries it. MASH, Perry Mason, Alfred Hitchcock, Twilight Zone join The Invaders, Lucy, and Cheers (along others). Saturday night they show Land of the Giants, Voyage to th Bottom of the Sea, Time Tunnel and Land of the Giants.

However, the local stations do not have all of the niche nets. Cozi TV, an NBC retro does not have a home in this area.

Further, ME TV plus is the sister of Me TV. It has shows tipping toward action/drama and a little older. All have been shown on ME TV. You can find Mod Squad, Hawaiian Five O, Hawaiian Eye, Iron Horse, Streets of San Francisco, Vegas, Mission Impossible, Wild Wild West, Burke’s Law, Space 1999, Bronco, and Sugarfoot.

A once top tier network, Retro TV, has mostly public domains but they do have Soupy Sales and Naked City.

Where do you find these outside the one’s chosen by local station managers? It’s a process call IPTV that streams shows on the computer or TV. Some IPTV channels or broadcasters are legal as they pay for their programming; others are kind rip offs of other legit signals.

They sometimes get shut down , fined and go right back on the air.

Providers have channels worldwide including Russia, Ukraine, UK, Mexico and Canada.

Fees and signal quality vary. Some tend to “hang”. Most offer free periods to test them out. Service? One gets an award, but I can't name it. I asked for a channel not distributed except in larger cities. Within to minutes, they told me to refresh. They posted the channel. That's service.

All I can say is GOOGLE IPTV to learn more about the digi nets and where you can watch. Series are available too on DVD. Or, if you're dedicated, a properly positioned satellite dish will pick up the unencrypted signals.