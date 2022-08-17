Munie named Surgeon of Excellence

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Cabell Huntington Hospital’s (CHH) Semeret Munie, M.D., has achieved the Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery designation by the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC).

Dr. Munie, a bariatric surgeon in the CHH Center for Surgical Weight Control and an associate professor in the Department of Surgery at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine (SOM), is fellowship-trained to provide comprehensive weight loss surgery to patients with morbid obesity using a minimally invasive approach. Her fellowship training also includes minimally invasive anti-reflux and foregut surgery as well as repair of simple and complex abdominal wall hernias.

As an accredited Surgeon of Excellence, Dr. Munie has served as the primary surgeon in more than 150 minimally invasive procedures and has performed at least 30 procedures annually.

Dr. Munie joins Blaine Nease, MD, FACS, bariatric surgeon and assistant professor in the Department of Surgery at the SOM, as a recognized Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery. A total of 11 physicians at CHH currently hold the Surgeon of Excellence designation. To attain this designation, physicians undergo a rigorous review of all aspects of their practice by a panel of independent reviewers.

SRC develops and administers best-in-class accreditation programs for surgeons, hospitals and freestanding outpatient facilities throughout the world. The goal of the SRC

is to improve patient safety and satisfaction, increase access to minimally invasive procedures and provide data-driven results.

Minimally invasive surgery offers numerous patient benefits including:

· Shorter hospital stay

· Less post-operative pain and faster recovery

· Less risk of infection

· Decreased blood loss

· Less scarring

· Quicker return to normal activities

The Center for Surgical Weight Control at CHH is designated as a Bariatric Surgery Center of Excellence by the American Society of Bariatric Surgery (ASBS). Dr. Munie currently serves bariatric patients at our CHH 20th Street Family Medical Center located at 1115 20th Street in Huntington, West Virginia. For more information on minimally invasive procedures at Cabell Huntington Hospital, please call 304.781.IMIS (4647).

