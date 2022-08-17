Marshall Medical School Class of 2022 continues tradition of ‘paying it forward’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – By its graduation on April 29, the 67 members of the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine Class of 2022 had raised more than $25,000 to endow a scholarship for future medical students.

The class designated the renewable scholarship for incoming medical students that will become first-generation physicians. The first recipient of the award is incoming student Annabella G. Pauley of Huntington, a member of the Class of 2026 who holds a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and mathematics from Marshall University.

“The Class of 2022 is pleased to endow a scholarship in our collective names to be awarded to a first-generation physician,” said John R. Castillo, M.D., president of the Class of 2022. “As many of us saw firsthand the benefit of reducing the debt medical school graduates incur, it’s an honor to help pay it forward to the future physician graduates of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.”

All but one graduating class from the School of Medicine have established an endowment with the school. The Class of 2022 held various fundraising events, including the annual medical school gala, merchandise sales, potlucks, bake sales and the annual golf classic to raise funds to endow the scholarship. They also received generous donations from local businesses and individuals.

For more information or to make a gift to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, please contact Linda Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs, by phone at 304-691-1711 or by e-mail at holmes@marshall.edu. For news and information, follow us on Twitter @MUSOMWV, like us on Facebook or visit jcesom.marshall.edu.