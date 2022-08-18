Marshall University hosting annual Herd Rally in downtown Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University and Kindred Communications will kick-off the school year and fall sports with its annual Herd Rally at 7 p.m. Friday, August 26, along 9th Street in between 3rd and 4th Avenues in Huntington.

The annual event is part of Kindred Communications’ 9th Street Live Celebration, which will feature Madhouse. At 8 p.m., Marshall’s Marching Thunder will march onto 9th Street to launch the pep rally portion of the evening.

Throughout the hour-long pep rally, attendees can expect to see Thundering Herd Head Football Coach Charles Huff and the Marshall University football team, swimming and diving team, men’s and women’s basketball, men and women’s soccer, volleyball, Marco, cheerleaders, and more on the stage.

In addition to Marshall University Athletic appearances, Reeves Kirtner, associate general manager of Kindred Communications and Herd Rally emcee, will spotlight the newest Herd gear from local retailers, draw for giveaways, and facilitate trivia.

“We are ecstatic to have the opportunity to celebrate Marshall pride with our Marshall family at Herd Rally this year,” said Mallory Jarrell, Marshall’s director of branding and trademarks. “This event is always such an incredible way to spend time with our community and show off our Herd Spirit while having fun.”

Herd Rally is free and open for all community members.

For more information, follow @marshallu on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

