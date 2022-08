Aug. 22 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting agenda. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2022-O-19 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE WEST VIRGINIA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FUND IN THE AMOUNT OF $100,000.00

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey (A&F)

6. Resolution re: #2022-R-72 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR, MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT FOR SIDEWALK AND CURB REPLACEMENT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Sarah Walling (A&F)

7. Good & Welfare

8. Adjournment