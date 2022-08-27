PREPPING: A Key Food to Grow with Limited Space

 Saturday, August 27, 2022

 

It’s becoming increasingly clear that severe food shortages are coming and appear to be inevitable, more or less worldwide. Further, whatever food is available will continue to go up in price. That’s why now is a crucial time to learn new methods of self-sufficiency and resiliency. I describe them as “new” methods, but many of them are actually not new at all and could more aptly be described as “old-fashioned.”

One such method — growing your own food — is something I encourage virtually everyone to take part in. Even if you have limited space, it’s possible to grow quite a bit of food to feed yourself and your family. One food that requires very minimal space, yet packs a powerful nutritional punch, is sprouts.

