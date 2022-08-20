Most read
- Annual Herd Rally Aug. 26 in Downtown Huntington
- Aug. 22 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Wayne Has Incredible First Half
- IMAGE GALLERY: 2012 Tri-State Comic Con Rocked
- McCallister will Challenge Mayor Williams ; Three Council Incumbents Defeated... Barely IMAGES
- IMAGES: Davis Model for Character in Daniel Boyd's Chillers
RUSSO-UKRAINE WAR: Why Did CBS News Censor Its Own Documentary Exposing How 70% of US Funding for Ukraine is Wasted
A tweet posted by CBS on Friday promoted its new film ‘Arming Ukraine’ by explaining that the documentary “explores why much of the billions of dollars of military aid that the U.S. is sending to Ukraine doesn’t make it to the front lines: “Like 30% of it reaches its final destination.”
In the documentary, experts told CBS they had no idea where most of the weaponry was going.
Read more at RAIR Foundation.