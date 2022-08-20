RUSSO-UKRAINE WAR: Why Did CBS News Censor Its Own Documentary Exposing How 70% of US Funding for Ukraine is Wasted

CBS News has sensationally censored its own documentary after the film exposed that only 30% of weapons funding provided by the U.S. makes it to the front lines.

A tweet posted by CBS on Friday promoted its new film ‘Arming Ukraine’ by explaining that the documentary “explores why much of the billions of dollars of military aid that the U.S. is sending to Ukraine doesn’t make it to the front lines: “Like 30% of it reaches its final destination.”

In the documentary, experts told CBS they had no idea where most of the weaponry was going.

