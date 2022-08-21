Marshall Announces New Season for Artists Series

HUNTINGTON, WV- The Marshall Artists Series is thrilled to announce the return of a full season of shows and events for the 86th season. Packed with music, film, comedy, dance, and holiday-themed specials, the 86th season at the Marshall Artists Series is sure to entertain one and all.

Since 1936, the Marshall Artists Series has served as the cultural center for Marshall University students and the surrounding communities cultivating a greater understanding and appreciation of professional performing arts through a wide variety of programs.

“As the 86th season of the Marshall Artists Series approaches, I am both honored and thrilled to invite our students and the community to, once again, join us for a season of first-rate entertainment and cultural experiences,” says Brad D. Smith, President, Marshall University. “This series — and the exceptional musicians, entertainers, and speakers that it brings to Huntington — is one of the things that makes our university and community an amazing place. It is a tremendous opportunity for Marshall students, many of whom are first-generation college students, to have exposure to world-class art and thinkers that they may never otherwise see. The generosity of our community supporters makes it possible, and I offer sincere gratitude for their contributions to the arts, helping our students and neighbors continue to enjoy these experiences and enrich their lives through art.”

Our 2022 – 2023 lineup opens with a night of comedy by SNL’s Mikey Day, and closes with a 60-piece orchestra performing the hits of Sir Elton John with the Oscar®-winning film Rocketman on the big screen. In between, enjoy Broadway’s R.E.S.P.E.C.T. – the ultimate tribute to the Queen of Soul – Aretha Franklin, contemporary dance by Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, and a jazzy holiday event with Dave Koz & Friends. GRAMMY® award-winners Tedeschi Trucks Band, and “WV’s First Lady of Soul – Lady D" will heat up February, while Ghost Stories & Spookier Things by WV Storyteller of the Year, Adam Booth will get you primed for Halloween. Returning to the Keith-Albee, Mountain Stage keeps the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations rolling with an Irish themed evening in March. Additionally, the state-of-the-art projector and surround sound system at the Keith-Albee will showcase the International Film Festival, the Banff Mountain Film Festival, and a new one-day local interest film festival - Regional Reels. With such variety, it is sure to be an unforgettable season!

The 2022 -2023 Baxter Series will feature:

The Baxter Series kicks off with Broadway’s R.E.S.P.E.C.T. – the ultimate tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. This intimate musical odyssey explores Aretha Franklin’s courageous life of love, tragedy and triumph, starring a live band, supreme vocalists and a night full of music by one of the greatest artists of all time. Franklin’s timeless music speaks to the complicated human condition, honoring the impassioned and transcendent music of one of America’s most beloved singer-songwriters. All your favorite hits such as “Natural Woman,” “Think,” “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me,” “Chain of Fools,” and “Respect” in one evening celebrating the iconic songstress.

Get jazzed about the holidays with world-renowned saxophonist Dave Koz & Friends’ 25th Anniversary Christmas Show coming to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Koz will be joined by his friends– jazz music icons: pianist David Benoit, trumpeter Rick Braun, guitarist Peter White and vocalist Rebecca Jade. Koz and Friends will perform fresh renditions of timeless Christmas classics, as well as a Chanukah medley! Over a nearly 30-year career, Dave Koz has racked up an astoundingly impressive array of honors and achievements: 9 GRAMMY® nominations, 11 No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, numerous world tours, performances for multiple U.S. presidents, a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and appearances on a multitude of television shows.

Celebrating their 45-year legacy, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago leaps onto the stage of Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., with fresh and bold new works by choreographers Amy Hall Garner, Kyle Abraham, Spenser Theberge, Ohad Nahari and Asure Barton. Hubbard Street has been one of the most original forces in contemporary dance – bringing top choreographers to Chicago and beyond. Hubbard Street’s ever-evolving repertory, created by today’s leading choreographic voices, makes them a company that dancers aspire to join and performance venues all over the world are eager to host. New York Times wrote that Hubbard Street Dance Chicago “ought to bottle itself as a cure for the ills of the era.”

The 2022 – 2023 Mount Series Will Feature:

Live from the Keith-Albee it’s…SNL writer and cast member Mikey Day, who kicks off the Mount Series with an evening of standup and Q & A on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Mikey Day became a featured cast member on SNL after joining the show as a writer. Day gained recognition for his popular “Haunted Elevator (ft. David S. Pumpkins)” sketch with Tom Hanks as well as his Donald Trump Jr. impression. Day was a member of The Groundlings comedy troupe in LA and was a cast member on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out for seven seasons. Day will be joined by writer and performer, Alex English, from the National Lampoon’s Radio Hour podcast. This show will feature adult content.

Multiple GRAMMY® award-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band will rock the stage of the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. The12-piece powerhouse band led by husband/wife duo Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi sell out wherever they play and has “created some of their generation's best roots-rock music” (NPR). From uplifting soulful anthems to bittersweet ballads and driving rock and roll, Tedeschi Trucks Band delivers a sound and message that taps into tradition, while also pushing the edges of American music with a genre-defying collection that is all their own. Traveling countless miles to bring their music to audiences worldwide, these supremely talented artists bring a musical experience like no other.

Rocketman, the Oscar®-winning musical film about the life of iconic musician Sir Elton John will be presented live in concert with a 60-piece orchestra, performing its unforgettable soundtrack live to picture on Friday, Mar. 31, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. The film will be shown on the Keith-Albee’s giant screen, while the orchestra brings to life the stunning soundtrack – the legendary music of Sir Elton John. Taron Egerton stars in the film as Elton, performing ‘Your Song’, ‘Rocket Man’, ’Tiny Dancer’, “Crocodile Rock”, ‘I’m Still Standing’, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’, and many more.

Special Events (included on the Superticket)

Get in the Halloween spirit as WV’s 2022 Storyteller of the Year - Adam Booth - brings Ghost Stories & Spookier Things to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center for a night of fright on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. You’ll hear stories of local lore and adaptations to traditional tales that are eerie, creepy, and feature sounds that can make you jump with fright… all in the name of history, culture, and plain old fun! Experience this night of ghosts, creepy dolls, witches, and mountain monsters and see why Booth is featured at the National Storytelling Festival. CAUTION – Not for immature listeners.

Celebrate Black History Month with a sizzling hot blues concert by WV’s Own Lady D at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. The evening begins on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. with a preview of her documentary “Those Who Come Before,” celebrating the history and culture of black music in WV featuring Bob Thompson, Crystal Good, Aristotle Jones, Rodney Boyden, and W.I “Bill” Hairston. At 7:30 p.m., Lady D will heat up the night as she belts out the blues with her band Mi$$ion. Doris Fields a.k.a. Lady D was born in Cabin Creek, WV. She is known as “WV’s First Lady of Soul” and was the winner of the national competition for the best Obama Inaugural Song in 2008 and performed it at the Obama for Change Inaugural Ball in Washington. DC.

Keep the St. Patty’s Day celebrations rolling as Mountain Stage returns to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Mar. 26, 2023, at 7 p.m. with a special evening of Irish artists and themed music and enjoy new host, WV native and Grammy Winner, Kathy Mattea. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond. Mountain Stage has been the home of live music on public radio for nearly 40 years. Produced by WV Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each episode of Mountain Stage can be heard every week on nearly 300 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org.

2022- 2023 Film Events (included on the Superticket):

International Film Festival:

The International Film Festival will take place over 3 days Thursday – Saturday (Nov. 3 – 5, 2022) at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Featured films include Flee (Denmark), The Worst Person in the World (Norway), Official Competition (Spain), Happening (France), Hit the Road (Iran), and Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story (USA).

The Banff Mountain Film Festival:

The most prestigious mountain festival in the world, The Banff Mountain Film Festival returns to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Every fall right after the festival is held in Banff, Alberta, the Banff Mountain Film Festival takes off on a world tour traveling to over 450 communities in 40 countries. Featuring the world’s best mountain sports, culture and environmental films, you can experience the thrills and challenges that inspire us all.

Regional Reels:

Regional Reels, a one-day film festival showcasing local film makers and local interests debuts at the Keith- Albee Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023. Featured films include Peerless City, Picture Proof, The Wake-Up Call, and The Good Fight.

The 2022-2023 Superticket will Feature:

Patrons who purchase a Superticket package will receive tickets to all events on the BAXTER Series & MOUNT Series, along with all SPECIAL EVENTS and FILMS. A total of 12 events!

Season Ticketing Information:

The deadline to purchase or renew season ticket packages is Tuesday, Sept. 6th.

Now is the perfect opportunity for new subscribers to c

Season Package Pricing:

Superticket (Baxter + Mount + Special Events + Film Festivals):

ome on board. For information call 304-696-3326.

Superticket Price 1 $785 | Price 2 - $635 | Price 3 - $545 | Price 4 - $500

Baxter Series

Baxter Price 1 - $370 | Price 2 - $230 | Price 3 - $200 | Price 4 - $175

Mount Series

Mount Price 1 - $335 | Price 2 - $225 | Price 3 - $185 | Price 4 - $165

Series prices listed do not include WV state sales tax and service fees.

Film Festival (Fall International Film Festival + Banff + Regional Reels)

Film Festival Pass - $80 (Includes taxes & fees)

Renewal & Contact Information:

New season subscription orders and season package renewals for current patrons are on sale now. Deadline for season ticket renewals Tuesday, September 6, 2022. All orders will be processed in order of date and time received. Tickets for individual events go on sale Monday, September 26, 2022.

The Marshall Artists Series accepts all major credit cards. Season packages may be ordered via telephone by calling our administrative offices at (304) 696-3326. The Marshall Artists Series office is located in the Jomie Jazz Center on Fifth Avenue across from Marshall University’s Student Center