The Invitation, Orphan, Three Thousand Years of Longing at Marquee Pullman and Marquee Cinemas in WV for Friday

Pullman 16 and Marquee WV have up to three new offerings, including a vintage Flashback. Some advance showings on Thursday late afternoon. This week's flashback, AMERICAN GRAFFITI.

THERE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING

Dr Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic - content with life and a creature of reason. While in Istanbul attending a conference, she happens to encounter a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. This presents two problems. First, she doubts that he is real and second, because she is a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. The Djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past. Eventually she is beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both.

THE INVITATION

After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) takes a DNA test…and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, she's at first seduced by the sexy aristocrat host but is soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her family's history and unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity.

THE ORPHAN

After escaping from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family at any cost.

FLASHBACK: AMERICAN GRAFFITI $5.00

Where were you in ’62? Writer/director George Lucas’s teenage experiences inspired this comedy set at the end of the summer after high school graduation. The young cast includes Ron Howard, Cindy Williams, Richard Dreyfuss, Wolfman Jack and newcomer Harrison Ford. A nostalgic look at the era when rock ‘n’ roll was young, filled with hit songs from the period. ("One, two, three o’clock, four o’clock, rock...”) Rated PG

COMING...

WV DAILY TIMES WITH EXCEPTIONS, SPECIALS, FLASHBACKS

BECKLEY, WV

MARQUEE GALLERIA 14

The Invitation (PG-13) OC-Open Caption; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 3:00, 6:00



The Invitation (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:30



Three Thousand Years of Longing (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40



Beast (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:45



Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (PG-13) Dubbed; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:20, 7:15, 9:45



Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (PG-13) Reserved; Subbed; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 4:50 PM



Orphan: First Kill (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50



Bodies Bodies Bodies (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 9:50 PM



Bullet Train (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40



DC League of Super-Pets (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:45



Nope (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 9:05



Where the Crawdads Sing (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:30



Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20



Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:25, 2:45, 5:00, 7:25



The Black Phone (R) Reserved

Fri: 3:30, 9:15

Sat: 9:15 PM

Mon & Tue: 3:30, 9:15

Thu: 3:30, 9:15



Elvis (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:40, 8:10



Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 12:15, 6:00

Sun: 12:15 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:15, 6:00

Wed: 12:15 PM

Thu: 12:15, 6:00



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45



American Graffiti (PG) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

TRIADELPHIA, WV

MARQUEE HIGHLANDS

The Invitation (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Sun - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00



The Invitation (PG-13) OC-Open Caption; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 3:00, 6:00



Three Thousand Years of Longing (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sun - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



Beast (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:45

Sun - Thu: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10



Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (PG-13) Dubbed; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:20, 7:15, 9:45

Sun - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:20, 7:15



Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (PG-13) Subbed; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 4:50 PM



Bodies Bodies Bodies (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:25, 2:50, 5:10, 7:30, 9:50

Sun - Thu: 12:25, 2:50, 5:10, 7:30



Bullet Train (R)

Fri & Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sun - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40



DC League of Super-Pets (PG)

Fri & Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Sun - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10



Where the Crawdads Sing (PG-13)

Fri & Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:30

Sun - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35



Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13)

Fri & Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Sun - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20



Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG)

Fri & Sat: 12:25, 2:45, 5:00, 7:20, 9:35

Sun - Thu: 12:25, 2:45, 5:00, 7:20



The Black Phone (R)

Fri: 1:40, 4:35, 7:10, 9:40

Sat: 12:30, 9:40

Sun: 12:30 PM

Mon & Tue: 1:40, 4:35, 7:10

Wed: 12:30 PM

Thu: 1:40, 4:35, 7:10



Elvis (PG-13)

Fri & Sat: 1:10, 4:40, 8:10

Sun - Thu: 2:30, 6:00



Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13)

Fri & Sat: 1:00, 4:15, 7:30

Sun - Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13)

Fri & Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Sun - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45



American Graffiti (PG)

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

MARQUEE SHOWCASE

Beast (R) Bloody Images; Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:50, 7:10, 9:45

Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:45

Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:30, 6:45



Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (PG-13) Action; DUBBED; Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 7:15, 9:45

Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:20, 7:15, 9:45

Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:20, 7:15

Mon - Thu: 7:00 PM



Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (PG-13) Action; Language; SUBTITLED; Subbed; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 4:50 PM

Mon - Thu: 4:45 PM



DC League of Super-Pets (PG) Action; Language; Mild Violence; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 4:15, 6:30



Where the Crawdads Sing (PG-13) Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:35, 6:35, 9:30

Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:30

Sun: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 6:45

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

The Invitation (PG-13) OC-Open Caption; Partial Nudity; Sexual Content; Strong Language; Terror; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 3:00, 6:00



The Invitation (PG-13) Partial Nudity; Sexual Content; Strong Language; Terror; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:30



Three Thousand Years of Longing (R) Brief Violence; Graphic Nudity; Sexual Content; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40



Beast (R) Bloody Images; Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:45



Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (PG-13) Action; DUBBED; Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:20, 7:15, 9:45



Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (PG-13) Action; Language; SUBTITLED; Subbed; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 4:50 PM



Orphan: First Kill (R) Brief Sexual Content; Language; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50



Mack & Rita (PG-13) Drug Use; Language; Sexual References

Fri: 12:30, 3:30

Sat & Sun: 12:30 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:30, 3:30

Wed: 12:30 PM

Thu: 12:30, 3:30



Bodies Bodies Bodies (R) Bloody Images; Drug Use; Pervasive language; Sexual References; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:25, 2:50, 5:10, 7:30, 9:50



Bullet Train (R) Brief Sexuality; Pervasive language; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40



DC League of Super-Pets (PG) Action; Language; Mild Violence; Rude Humor

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:45



Nope (R) Bloody Images; Language; Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45



Where the Crawdads Sing (PG-13) Some Thematic Material

Fri - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:30



Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) Intense Action Violence; Language; Partial Nudity; Some Suggestive Material

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20



Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Action; Rude Humor; Some Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:25, 2:45, 5:00, 7:15, 9:35



The Black Phone (R) Bloody Images; Drug Use; Language; Violence

Fri - Thu: 1:40, 4:35, 7:10, 9:40



Elvis (PG-13) Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language; Substance Abuse

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:40, 8:10



Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13) Intense Action; Language; Some Violence

Fri: 6:05, 9:20

Sat & Sun: 9:20 PM

Mon & Tue: 6:05, 9:20

Wed: 9:20 PM

Thu: 6:05, 9:20



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Sequeneces of Intense Action; Strong Language

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45



American Graffiti (PG) Alcohol Use; Brief Nudity; Language; Sexual References; Smoking; Some Scary Moments; Some Sensuality; Some Thematic Material; Some Violence

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

CHARLESTON, WV

MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE

The Invitation (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00



The Invitation (PG-13) OC-Open Caption; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 3:00, 6:00



The Invitation (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:30



Three Thousand Years of Longing (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40



Beast (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:45



Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (PG-13) Dubbed; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Sat: 6:35, 9:00

Sun - Thu: 3:20, 6:20, 9:00



Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:20, 4:50, 7:15, 9:45



Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (PG-13) Reserved; Subbed; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20 PM



Bodies Bodies Bodies (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 12:25, 2:50, 5:10, 7:30, 9:50

Sat & Sun: 12:25, 9:50

Mon & Tue: 12:25, 2:50, 5:10, 7:30, 9:50

Wed: 12:25, 9:50

Thu: 12:25, 2:50, 5:10, 7:30, 9:50



Bullet Train (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40



DC League of Super-Pets (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:45



Where the Crawdads Sing (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:30



Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 9:35 PM



Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 2:45, 5:10, 7:20



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45



American Graffiti (PG) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

WYTHEVILLE, VA

MARQUEE WYTHEVILLE 8

The Invitation (PG-13) Partial Nudity; Sexual Content; Strong Language; Terror; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sat & Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00, 9:30



Beast (R) Bloody Images; Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:50, 7:10, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:45

Mon - Thu: 4:50, 7:10, 9:45



Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (PG-13) Action; DUBBED; Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 7:15, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:20, 7:15, 9:45

Mon - Thu: 7:15, 9:45



Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (PG-13) Action; Language; SUBTITLED; Subbed; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 4:50 PM



Bullet Train (R) Brief Sexuality; Pervasive language; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40



DC League of Super-Pets (PG) Action; Language; Mild Violence; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10, 8:45



Where the Crawdads Sing (PG-13) Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:35, 6:35, 9:30

Sat & Sun: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 3:35, 6:35, 9:30



Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) Intense Action Violence; Language; Partial Nudity; Some Suggestive Material

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Sat & Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Sequeneces of Intense Action; Strong Language

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:45, 9:45