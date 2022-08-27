Most read
- 'The Invitation,' 'Orphan,' 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' at All Marquee Locations Friday
- High School Football Broadcasts Return to Kindred Communications
- IMAGES: Cabell County Election Night
- SPRING VALLEY: Playoff Bound
- Ohio River Flood of 2011: From the Ohio Side
- International Festival at Big Sandy Nov 3
- Marshall Announces 2022-23 Artists Series
- LEGAL: West Virginian Challenges Ban On Recording Legislative Debate
LEGAL: West Virginian Challenges Ban On Recording Legislative Debate
Senate Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, is named as the lead defendant in free-speech lawsuit filed by Tiffani Morgan Walton. In her suit filed Monday afternoon in Charleston federal court, Walton, 28, of Frankford in Greenbrier County, alleges Blair, along with West Virginia Capitol Police officers not only violated her First Amendment rights, but also the state open-meetings law when they stopped her from recording debate on a bill to ban abortions, then escorting her out of the Senate gallery.
Read more at West Virginia Mountain State News.