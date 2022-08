$3.00 Movies (all films, all formats) for National Cinema Day Sept 3; Tickets Available Now on line

This is a promotion to say "thanks" for coming back after COVID and to inject some fire into the fall season. aDVANCE TICKETS ARE oN SALE on LINE . The convenience fee applies.

Approximately two thirds of movie screens nationwide will participate Sept. 3 in National Cinema Day. All movies, all times, all formats $3.00, according to Variety.

Marquee, Cinemark, and the Cinema at Camp Landing are listed as participating in the Ashland/Huntington area. In Charleston, Park Place Stadium, Marquee Southridge and Regal Nitro are on board.

Selections include a re-release of SpiderMan No Way Home, The Invitation, Minions, Thor Love and Thunder, and Where the Crawdad's Sing, and others.

Theaters hope that National Cinema Day can rejuvenate moviegoing during a fallow period, while also creating buzz for the fall season’s slate of releases. Organizers have also reportedly described the initiative as a trial for what could become an annual event. National Cinema Day marks the first movie-going-discount affair of this scale in the modern age, incorporating competing theater chains and independent locations.

The event also aligns with the Labor Day weekend’s release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home, The More Fun Stuff Version,” an extended edition of last holiday season’s Marvel mega-hit,

SATURDAY PULLMAN SQUARE 16

ALL SEATS $3.00 * RESERVED SEATS AVAILABLE ON LINE

HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL. R

Comedy1 hr. 42 min.Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, Austin Crute, Conphidance, Devere Rogers, Avis Marie Barnes, Nicole BeharieAdamma Ebo





SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME EXTENDED CUT PG-13

Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy, Comedy2 hr. 28 min.CASTTom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Tony RevoloriDIRECTORJon Watts

THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING R

THE INVITATION PG-13

BEAST R

DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO PG-13

ORPHAN: FIRST KILL R

BODIES BODIES BODIES R

BULLET TRAIN R

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS PG

NOPE R

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING PG-13

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER PG-13

MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU PG

THE BLACK PHONE R

ELVIS PG-13

TOP GUN: MAVERICK PG-13

SUNDAY & WEDNESDAY ONLY

THE BLOB (1958) PG

