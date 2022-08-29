Marshall University’s HLC Quality Initiative inaugural lecture to take place Tuesday Dr. Cicero Fain III to speak on ‘Getting to Know Black Huntington’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. —Marshall University will host its inaugural lecture for its Higher Learning Commission’s Quality Initiative on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. Dr. Cicero Fain III will speak on the topic Getting to Know Black Huntington. Fain’s book, Black Huntington: An Appalachian Story, was chosen by the initiative’s book selection committee as the fall title for campus-wide reading.

“I am so delighted and proud to be part of a team committed to expanding, deepening and enriching Marshall’s DEI mission,” said Fain. “I truly believe it will be transformative to the university and community.”

As a fourth-generation Black Huntingtonian, Fain highlights the historical contributions of other Black residents to the rise of Huntington as the industrial manufacturing and Black socio-cultural epicenter of the Tri-State region during the late 19th and 20th centuries.



“My book tells the story of pioneers whose labor, intellect and perseverance helped build Huntington into a regional manufacturing and industrial powerhouse,” said Fain. “A vibrant commercial center and socio-cultural locus for African Americans throughout the Tri-State region, it’s a testament to a history worthy of acknowledging, chronicling and celebrating, one that continues to resonate today.”





The initiative’s book selections for campus-wide reading are an effort to support and stimulate conversation about the HLC Quality Initiative, Building a Stronger and More Inclusive Marshall Community. The initiative officially kicked off last week, with an informational event held on campus. It’s part of Marshall’s accreditation process by the Higher Learning Commission through its Open Pathways Accreditation Model, which must be completed during the latter part of its 10-year accreditation cycle.



Recently, Another Appalachia: Coming Up Queer and Indian in a Mountain Place by Neema Avashia, was chosen as the spring selection for campus-wide reading.

Tuesday’s lecture will be held in the Drinko Library atrium on Marshall’s Huntington campus and will be open to students, staff and community members. Refreshments will be provided.