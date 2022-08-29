CHH Center for Surgical Weight Control again receives highest level of accreditation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) Center for Surgical Weight Control has once again received the highest level of accreditation from the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP®), a joint quality program of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

“Successful patient outcomes are the focus of everything we do,” said Blaine Nease, M.D., FACS, metabolic and bariatric surgery director at the CHH Center for Surgical Weight Control. “Patients seeking surgical treatment for obesity and its related conditions have a high quality choice for receiving care at a nationally accredited program that meets the highest standards for patient safety and quality in the greater Tri-State area.”

Bariatric surgery accreditation through MBSAQIP not only promotes uniform standard benchmarks, but also supports continuous quality improvement across the United States. The MBSAQIP only recognizes those facilities that implement defined standards of care, document their outcomes and participate in regular reviews to evaluate the center’s structure, processes and clinical outcomes data.

“This is a well-balanced, comprehensive program with strong surgical leadership,” said John David Angstadt, M.D., FACS, MBSAQIP site surveyor.

The program accredits inpatient and outpatient bariatric surgery centers through an independent, voluntary and rigorous evaluation of advanced safe practices and high-quality care. CHH has earned this three-year accreditation since 2012.

The Center for Surgical Weight Control is located at 1115 20th Street in Huntington. For more information, call 304.399.4121.

