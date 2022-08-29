Most read
- $3.00 Movies (all films, all formats) for National Cinema Day Sept 3; Tickets Available Now on line
- CHH Center for Surgical Weight Control again receives highest level of accreditation
- The People Speak.... IMAGES .... President Elect Trump Addresses Nation; Secretary Clinton Calls Him to Concede
- A Very Merry Christmas Parade Moves Along Fourth Avenue
- RIP RKO Keith - Will the Removed Lobby Ever Be Used?
- OPINION: Jeff Deist - Is College Worth It?
- IMAGES: Fans Celebrate Asian Pop Culture
- LEGAL: West Virginian Challenges Ban On Recording Legislative Debate
CHH Center for Surgical Weight Control again receives highest level of accreditation
“Successful patient outcomes are the focus of everything we do,” said Blaine Nease, M.D., FACS, metabolic and bariatric surgery director at the CHH Center for Surgical Weight Control. “Patients seeking surgical treatment for obesity and its related conditions have a high quality choice for receiving care at a nationally accredited program that meets the highest standards for patient safety and quality in the greater Tri-State area.”
Bariatric surgery accreditation through MBSAQIP not only promotes uniform standard benchmarks, but also supports continuous quality improvement across the United States. The MBSAQIP only recognizes those facilities that implement defined standards of care, document their outcomes and participate in regular reviews to evaluate the center’s structure, processes and clinical outcomes data.
“This is a well-balanced, comprehensive program with strong surgical leadership,” said John David Angstadt, M.D., FACS, MBSAQIP site surveyor.
The program accredits inpatient and outpatient bariatric surgery centers through an independent, voluntary and rigorous evaluation of advanced safe practices and high-quality care. CHH has earned this three-year accreditation since 2012.
The Center for Surgical Weight Control is located at 1115 20th Street in Huntington. For more information, call 304.399.4121.
About Cabell Huntington Hospital
Opened in 1956, in Huntington, West Virginia, Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) is a 303-bed teaching hospital for Marshall University Schools of Medicine, Pharmacy and Nursing. CHH is home to the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center and cares for patients throughout West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southern Ohio. CHH is a member of Mountain Health Network, which includes St. Mary’s Medical Center, a 393-bed teaching hospital that operates St. Mary’s Schools of Nursing, Respiratory Care and Medical Imaging, and a management agreement with Pleasant Valley Hospital, a 101 acute-bed hospital.