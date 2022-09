Marquee Times for WV: Honk for Jesus, Spiderman; $3 seats all day Saturday

Marquee Cinemas is participating, along with GHTC, Regal, AMC and most other chains. Tickets available on line.

BECKLEY, WV

MARQUEE GALLERIA

AEW All Out () Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Sun: 7:00 PM



Gigi & Nate (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20



Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:35



Spider-Man: No Way Home (Re-Release) (PG-13) OC-Open Caption; Reserved

Sat: 12:00 PM



Spider-Man: No Way Home (Re-Release) (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:30, 8:00



The Invitation (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:30, 6:20, 8:50



Three Thousand Years of Longing (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:00



Beast (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 2:20, 4:40, 7:00, 9:35



Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (PG-13) Dubbed; Reserved

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:20, 7:15, 9:45



Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (PG-13) Reserved; Subbed

Fri - Thu: 4:50 PM



Orphan: First Kill (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 7:05, 9:40

Sun: 9:40 PM

Mon & Tue: 7:05, 9:40

Wed: 9:40 PM

Thu: 7:05, 9:40



Bullet Train (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40



DC League of Super-Pets (PG) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05



Nope (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 9:35 PM



Where the Crawdads Sing (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:35



Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20



Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 12:25, 2:45, 5:00, 7:20

Sun: 12:25, 2:45

Mon - Thu: 12:25, 2:45, 5:00, 7:20



Elvis (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 12:05, 3:35

Sat: 3:35 PM

Sun: 12:05 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:05, 3:35

Wed: 12:05 PM

Thu: 12:05, 3:35



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45



The Blob (1958) (PG) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

TRIADELPHIA, WV

MARQUEE HIGHLANDS

Gigi & Nate (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sun - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40



Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:35

Sun - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10



Spider-Man: No Way Home (Re-Release) (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:30, 8:00



Spider-Man: No Way Home (Re-Release) (PG-13) OC-Open Caption

Sat: 12:00 PM



The Invitation (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:20, 3:30, 6:20, 8:50

Sun - Thu: 12:20, 3:30, 6:20



Three Thousand Years of Longing (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sun - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



Beast (R)

Fri & Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:45

Sun - Thu: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10



Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (PG-13) Dubbed

Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:20, 4:50, 9:45

Sun - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:20, 4:50



Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (PG-13) Subbed

Fri - Thu: 7:15 PM



Bodies Bodies Bodies (R)

Fri: 12:25, 2:50, 5:10, 7:30, 9:50

Sat: 5:10, 7:30, 9:50

Sun: 12:25 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:25, 2:50, 5:10, 7:30

Wed: 12:25 PM

Thu: 12:25, 2:50, 5:10, 7:30



Bullet Train (R)

Fri & Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sun - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40



DC League of Super-Pets (PG)

Fri & Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sun - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30



Where the Crawdads Sing (PG-13)

Fri & Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:30

Sun - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35



Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG)

Fri & Sat: 12:25, 2:45, 5:00, 7:20, 9:35

Sun - Thu: 12:25, 2:45, 5:00, 7:20



Elvis (PG-13)

Fri & Sat: 1:10, 4:40, 8:10

Sun - Thu: 2:30, 6:00



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13)

Fri & Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Sun - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45



The Blob (1958) (PG)

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

MARQUEE SHOWCASE

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Re-Release) (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri & Sat: 1:00, 4:30, 8:00

Sun: 1:00, 4:30

Mon: 2:00, 6:00

Tue - Thu: 6:00 PM



Beast (R) Bloody Images; Language; Violence

Fri & Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:45

Sun & Mon: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10

Tue - Thu: 4:45, 7:00



DC League of Super-Pets (PG) Action; Language; Mild Violence; Rude Humor

Fri & Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sun & Mon: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Tue - Thu: 4:15, 6:30



Where the Crawdads Sing (PG-13) Some Thematic Material

Fri & Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:30

Sun & Mon: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35

Tue - Thu: 4:00, 6:45

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. (R) Language; Some Sexual Content; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Mon: 12:30, 3:40, 6:45, 9:45

Tue - Thu: 3:40, 6:45, 9:45



Spider-Man: No Way Home (Re-Release) (PG-13) Action; Language; OC-Open Caption; OCAP; Rude Humor; Violence

Sat: 12:00 PM



Spider-Man: No Way Home (Re-Release) (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri - Mon: 1:00, 4:30, 8:00

Tue - Thu: 4:30, 8:00



The Invitation (PG-13) Partial Nudity; Sexual Content; Strong Language; Terror; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Mon: 12:20, 3:30, 6:20, 8:50

Tue - Thu: 3:30, 6:20, 8:50



Three Thousand Years of Longing (R) Brief Violence; Graphic Nudity; Sexual Content; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 12:50, 4:20, 7:15, 9:50

Sat: 4:20, 7:15, 9:50

Sun: 12:50, 9:50

Mon: 12:50, 4:20, 7:15, 9:50

Tue: 4:20, 7:15, 9:50

Wed: 9:50 PM

Thu: 4:20, 7:15, 9:50



Beast (R) Bloody Images; Language; Violence

Fri - Mon: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:45

Tue - Thu: 4:50, 7:10, 9:45



Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (PG-13) Action; DUBBED; Language; Violence

Fri - Mon: 11:50 AM, 2:20, 4:50, 7:15, 9:45

Tue - Thu: 4:50, 7:15, 9:45



Orphan: First Kill (R) Brief Sexual Content; Language; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Mon: 1:05, 6:50

Tue - Thu: 6:50 PM



Bodies Bodies Bodies (R) Bloody Images; Drug Use; Pervasive language; Sexual References; Violence

Fri - Mon: 12:25, 2:50, 5:10, 7:30, 9:50

Tue - Thu: 2:50, 5:10, 7:30, 9:50



Bullet Train (R) Brief Sexuality; Pervasive language; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri - Mon: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Tue - Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40



DC League of Super-Pets (PG) Action; Language; Mild Violence; Rude Humor

Fri - Mon: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Tue & Wed: 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Thu: 3:10, 6:30, 9:05



Nope (R) Bloody Images; Language; Violence

Fri - Thu: 3:30, 9:45



Where the Crawdads Sing (PG-13) Some Thematic Material

Fri - Mon: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:30

Tue - Thu: 3:35, 6:35, 9:30



Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13) Intense Action Violence; Language; Partial Nudity; Some Suggestive Material

Fri - Mon: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Tue - Thu: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20



Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Action; Rude Humor; Some Violence

Fri - Mon: 12:25, 2:45, 5:00, 7:20, 9:35

Tue - Thu: 5:00, 7:20, 9:35



The Black Phone (R) Bloody Images; Drug Use; Language; Violence

Fri - Mon: 1:40, 4:35, 7:10, 9:40

Tue - Thu: 4:35, 7:10, 9:40



Elvis (PG-13) Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language; Substance Abuse

Fri - Mon: 1:10, 4:40, 8:10

Tue - Thu: 4:40, 8:10



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Sequeneces of Intense Action; Strong Language

Fri - Mon: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Tue - Thu: 3:45, 6:45, 9:45



The Blob (1958) (PG) Disturbing Images; Frightening Images; Parental Guidance; Smoking

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

CHARLESTON, WV

MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE

AEW All Out () Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Sun: 7:00 PM



Gigi & Nate (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20



Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:35



Spider-Man: No Way Home (Re-Release) (PG-13) MXC; Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:05, 6:00



Spider-Man: No Way Home (Re-Release) (PG-13) OC-Open Caption; Reserved

Sat: 12:00 PM



Spider-Man: No Way Home (Re-Release) (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:30, 8:00



The Invitation (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 3:30, 9:30



The Invitation (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 8:50



Three Thousand Years of Longing (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sat: 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sun: 12:50, 9:30

Mon & Tue: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Wed: 12:50, 9:30

Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:30



Beast (R) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 6:15, 8:45

Sun: 9:30 PM

Mon - Thu: 6:15, 8:45



Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (PG-13) Dubbed; Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:00



DC League of Super-Pets (PG) MX; NCD; Reserved

Sat: 12:45, 3:45



DC League of Super-Pets (PG) MXC; Reserved

Fri: 12:45, 3:45

Sun - Thu: 12:45, 3:45



DC League of Super-Pets (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:45



Where the Crawdads Sing (PG-13) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 12:35, 9:30

Sun: 12:35 PM

Mon - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:30



Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Reserved

Fri - Tue: 12:25, 2:45

Wed: 12:25, 3:25

Thu: 12:25, 2:45



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) MXC; NCD; Reserved

Sat: 6:15, 9:15



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) MXC; Reserved

Fri: 6:15, 9:15

Sun - Thu: 6:15, 9:15



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45



The Blob (1958) (PG) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

WYTHEVILLE, VA

MARQUEE WYTHEVILLE 8

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Re-Release) (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri: 4:30, 8:00

Sat - Mon: 1:00, 4:30, 8:00

Tue - Thu: 4:30, 8:00



The Invitation (PG-13) Partial Nudity; Sexual Content; Strong Language; Terror; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:30, 6:20, 8:50

Sat - Mon: 12:20, 3:30, 6:20, 8:50

Tue - Thu: 3:30, 6:20, 8:50



Beast (R) Bloody Images; Language; Violence

Fri: 4:50, 7:10, 9:45

Sat - Mon: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:45

Tue - Thu: 4:50, 7:10, 9:45



Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (PG-13) Action; DUBBED; Language; Violence

Fri: 7:15, 9:45

Sat - Mon: 11:50 AM, 2:20, 7:15, 9:45

Tue - Thu: 7:15, 9:45



Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (PG-13) Action; Language; SUBTITLED; Subbed; Violence

Fri - Thu: 4:50 PM



Bullet Train (R) Brief Sexuality; Pervasive language; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sat - Mon: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Tue - Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40



DC League of Super-Pets (PG) Action; Language; Mild Violence; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Sat - Mon: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Tue - Thu: 3:10, 6:10, 8:45



Where the Crawdads Sing (PG-13) Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:35, 6:35, 9:30

Sat - Mon: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:30

Tue - Thu: 3:35, 6:35, 9:30



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Sequeneces of Intense Action; Strong Language

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Sat - Mon: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Tue - Thu: 3:45-6:45-9:45