Sara Payne Scarbro named associate vice president of government relations for Marshall

Scarbro will serve in the Office of Legal and External Affairs. She most recently worked as associate vice president for external engagement for the Marshall University Research Corporation.

“Sara wants Marshall to effectively do its part to address our state’s challenges and embrace our opportunities,” Smith said. “Sara has never met a stranger and as one of Marshall’s top collaborators she will continue to build partnerships at all levels for the university.”

Scarbro will advocate and educate on behalf the Marshall community, serving as the chief liaison to local and state officials.

“We are excited to have Sara on our Marshall team,” said H. Toney Stroud, chief legal officer and director of external affairs. “Sara brings a high level of energy, great communications skills and an understanding of government that will serve the university well.”

Scarbro is excited about this opportunity. “I appreciate President Smith’s confidence in me, and I am thrilled to join this amazing team,” Scarbro said. “Marshall is helping drive West Virginia’s growth and I share the president’s vision for Marshall to not only to be a leader in the Mountain State and Appalachia, but also globally.”

Additionally, Scarbro will work with organizations on policy issues and outreach initiatives important to Marshall, higher education and West Virginia.

“Sara will play an important role as Marshall writes our next chapter,” said Vice President of Government Relations Charlotte Weber. “A proud daughter of Marshall, Sara’s action-oriented mindset will help Marshall deliver and continue to serve as an important economic engine.”

Scarbro’s public service, leadership and dedication to public relations have been acknowledged by others. She is a 2022 graduate of the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Appalachian Leadership Institute and a 2022 West Virginia Executive Magazine Young Gun. She was named one of 40 under 40 statewide leaders by the State Journal in 2013 and received Public Relations Society of America -West Virginia’s 2010 Public Relations Practitioner of the Year award.

Scarbro graduated from Marshall in May 2003 with a double major in public relations and political science. She is a 1998 graduate of Winfield High School. She is currently pursuing a master’s in leadership studies.

She and her husband, Derek, are the parents of a daughter, Willa.