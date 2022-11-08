2022 Election Night Coverage

By David Shanet Clark In a crucial midterm 'even year' general election, political polls are showing a toss-up or slight Republican Party advantage as voters cast their ballots.

Midterm general election House and Senate races often rebound against the most recent White House incumbent party. Meanwhile political polling is falling farther afield from their accuracy in the twentieth century. Response levels are declining and accuracy is lower than historic predictions were. Tonight, with the US Senate split 50-50 -- and the House narrowly in Democratic hands, expectations have been split; with broad economic interests (jobs, inflation and interest rates) sharing the spotlight with democratic governance, the environment and abortion as top voter priorities..